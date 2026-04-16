Retrospective plans filed to convert former-aircraft hanger to indoor go-kart track

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Retrospective plans have been filed to change the use of a former-aircraft hanger to an “indoor go-karting facility”.

Kart Kingdom Limited has applied to Vale of Glamorgan Council for retrospective permission to use an aircraft hanger at Harris Pye House on Llandow Trading Estate.

The building has been operating as a go-karting facility since March 2025, the application has been submitted to regularise its existing use.

According to the application: “The application site comprises a large aircraft hangar located within an established industrial/commercial setting.

“The building is substantial in scale and fully enclosed, making it particularly well-suited to indoor leisure use with minimal external impact.”

The nearest residential properties are “over 200 metres” away from the site, which provides a “significant buffer between the use and sensitive receptors”.

Uses in the application include a “defined karting track layout”, “organised and supervised karting sessions” and “ancillary areas including briefing spaces, seating and equipment storage”.

The applicant wrote in that application that “no complaints have been received” since the beginning of operation in March 2025.

A number of benefits are laid out in the planning application.

They include “reuse of an existing industrial building”, “provision of a leisure facility”, “local employment generation” and “contribution to the local economy”.

In regard to access, “the site benefits from existing access arrangements suitable for its former industrial use”.

The application continues: “The current use does not result in a level of traffic generation that would adversely impact the local highway network”.

“Adequate” parking is also available on site.

Planning documents read: “The proposal represents a sustainable and beneficial reuse of an existing industrial building, supporting local economic activity and providing a recreational facility without giving rise to adverse impacts on neighbouring amenity”

All activities related to the go-kart track are contained within the building, which “provides substantial containment of noise and ensures that there is no material impact on the surrounding area”.

Vale of Glamorgan Council is expected to make their decision on the future of the go-kart facility at the end of May.