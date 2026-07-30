Return on the cards for pub described as area’s ‘fabric and community’

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A bid to reopen a closed village pub which has been described as the ‘fabric and community’ of its local area will be considered by planners.

An application has now been submitted to Cyngor Gwynedd to reopen Y Siôr, also known as the George Inn, in Bethesda, Gwynedd and redevelop the former pub manager’s living area as “compact” accommodation for use by walkers and climbers

The council has received an application for “a ground floor extension to the existing public house and associated internal alterations”.

An application was listed by Ceri Owen through the agent Gerwyn Jones of Outline Building Solutions.

A planning statement by Berwyn Owen, of Berllan Properties described a proposed use of the former manager’s accommodation as holiday lets.

It said the overall development would “include the refurbishment of the public house providing an improved internal layout”.

It stated “the main focus of this planning application is to utilise the first floor’s manager’s accommodation, which is no longer required, as three separate small holiday letting units.”

Describing how the village pub had closed in January, 2025 and was placed on the market, it noted that “Y Siôr had been part of the built fabric and community of this part of Bethesda for many years.

“The previous owners Admiral Taverns placed the property on the market after a previous tenant vacated.

“The applicant Mrs Ceri Owen is local to the area and purchased the property in March, 2026, with the full intention of restoring the building as a functioning public house and valuable community asset.”

The statement described the building’s on and off street parking on Ffordd Carneddi as “ample” and that the overall floor area would “not increase to any great extent” but that internal layouts and toilets would be “far more accessible”.

There would be “no major external alterations, although it is planned to have a small extension to the rear to accommodate these improvements,” it added.

“This application seeks to preserve Y Siôr as a functioning public house and in so doing undertake considerable renovation work.

“Indeed the applicant is undertaking a considerable amount of investment in order to save this facility and turn it into a viable business.

“The intention now is to utilise the first floor into accommodation as part of the overall business,” the planning statement said.

The units would be “compact” and would be “aimed at the walking and climbing fraternity”.

They would be designed to “accommodate individuals or couples, not families or larger groups”.

The application noted that work had started on the property in March, 2026.

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