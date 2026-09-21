Reuse shop saves 23 tonnes of household goods from going to waste

More than 23 tonnes of furniture, household goods and other reusable items have been saved from going to waste in just three months following the opening of a new community reuse shop in south Wales.

The Big Den, a partnership between the charity Wastesavers and Blaenau Gwent Council, was officially launched in Ebbw Vale this month after the reuse shop began trading in June.

Located alongside the town’s Household Recycling Centre, The Big Den builds on the success of the Roseheyworth Reuse Shop, giving residents the opportunity to donate good quality items, including furniture, books, household items, and toys for reuse.

As well as taking donations, it provides affordable, pre-loved goods for the community, with profits reinvested into Wastesavers Charitable Trust, helping to support a range of community support initiatives.

These include a comprehensive volunteering programme, a real nappy library and recycling and reuse education lessons in local schools.

In the three months since it opened its doors, the Big Den has already diverted over 23 tonnes of reusable items from the waste stream. Items are also donated to support local people and families in need.

The official launch brought together council representatives, community groups, pupils from Willowtown Primary School, who took part in activities focused on reuse, sustainability and recycling, as well as other partners.

The event included the unveiling of artwork created by local community groups with artist Stephanie Roberts through a project supported by BG Arts, with exterior artwork by Tee2Sugars also on display.

Penny Goodwin, CEO of Wastesavers, said: “Although The Big Den has been welcoming customers since June, we wanted to take the opportunity to officially launch the shop and celebrate everything that has been achieved so far.

“Diverting 23 tonnes of items in just a few months is a fantastic achievement, but we’re equally proud of the community that’s growing around the shop.

“We’d like to thank Blaenau Gwent Council, BG Arts, our volunteers, customers and supporters for helping make The Big Den such a success. We would encourage anyone who hasn’t visited yet to come and see what we have to offer, whether you’re looking for a bargain or have items you’d like to donate.”

Councillor Morgan, Climate Champion for Blaenau Gwent Council, said: “Y Den Mawr is a fantastic partnership project that demonstrates our continued commitment to reducing waste, promoting reuse and protecting our environment. By giving unwanted items a second life, the shop helps support local residents, reduce waste and encourage more sustainable lifestyles.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in making this project a reality and encourage residents to support the shop by donating and shopping, helping us build a greener Blaenau Gwent together. Thank you also to the Welsh Government, who helped us to bring this project to fruition and provided funding to help make it possible.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.