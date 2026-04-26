Revamp of 131-year-old market aims to attract younger shoppers

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A potential refurbishment of a 131-year-old market, including adding a mezzanine level, has been suggested in a bid to attract younger more affluent shoppers.

The proposed revamp of Pontypool Indoor Market is being considered by Torfaen Borough Council in part as changes made during its most recent refurbishment, in 2015/16, have restricted use of the building.

A councillor has said any significant changes to the council owned market, which currently operates at a loss, should be discussed with existing stall holders.

New plans could include a mezzanine level above a new internal hall within the market and finding ways to improve the temperature control within the grade II-listed building that doesn’t have central heating as a plan to install it during the refurbishment a decade ago couldn’t be completed due to funds running out.

A business plan, prepared by the council last year, also showed the market generated a total income of £100,164 in 2024/25 against overall running costs, including three council managers, of £191,745.14 with overheads expected to rise to £201,339 during the last financial year.

However at full occupancy, under its current layout and management arrangements, the market which has 41 stalls can only produce £156,775.32 in income with the plan stating: “The current rental model would still not allow the market to break even financially, underscoring the need for a more sustainable approach.”

The business plan also described the market as looking “tired and dated” and said it should seek to broaden its appeal by “attracting younger, more aspirational visitors with higher disposable income” and diversify the range of businesses within it.

The plan proposes a feasibility study to explore options for reconfiguring part of the market hall to create a flexible-use area that could hold events and be hired out to generate additional income.

It also proposes an energy impact assessment to identify options for improving temperature control and reducing overall energy costs and looking for external funding to support improvement works.

According to the business plan the creation of uniform, permanent stalls to improve the trading environment during the 2015/16 refurbishment “restricts opportunities to create flexible or multi-use areas, making it difficult to accommodate events or alternative activities that could enhance footfall and generate additional revenue.”

It noted events are “a major driver of footfall” at other indoor markets and town centres which encourage repeat visits while markets with a regular programme of activities, such as themed markets, community events, workshops, food demonstrations or seasonal celebrations, “tend to see stronger engagement from both local residents and visitors from surrounding areas”.

It suggests as much as £37,000 in additional income every year could be generated from hiring out the market hall in the evenings, from pop up stalls and making its office and meeting rooms available for hire.

Current rents for stallholders would be maintained but a three-yearly rent review cycle would be adopted while changes to the “complicated” licence agreements, which includes minimum opening days and hours for traders, would be reviewed and a rent rebate scrapped. A rule requiring stallholders to pay fees by direct debit would also be enforced.

The business case is currently being considered as part of a destination management plan, intended to boost visitor numbers in Torfaen, being drawn up by the council. That would also identify where the council would be required to invest to improve visitor atractions.

When the plan was discussed by the councillors Abersychan Labour member Lynda Clarkson said significant changes should be discussed with the public and stallholders.

Gillian Lewis, the council’s economy group lead, said it is “important people who use the market and local people feed into that.”