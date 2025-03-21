Revealed: The property hotspots of Wales

The areas of Wales rising fastest in property value have been identified by a new survey.

Blaenau Gwent tops list of Wales’ house price hotspots over the past 10 years, with average house prices increase of 92.36% compared to 10 years ago.

Caerphilly is second highest on the list, followed by Newport, and Bridgend.

Wales ranks 4th out of 12 UK regions for average house price increase in past 10 years.

The study by finance experts Bridging Finance London found that the average price of a house inBlaenau Gwent in November 2024 was £140,633, compared to £73,108 in November 2014, representing a 92.36% increase. At a UK level, Blaenau Gwent ranks 3rd when comparing all local authority areas.

Caerphilly

In second place was Caerphilly, where the average house price has jumped by 77.15% in comparison to 10 years ago. The average in November 2014 was £112,216, while in November 2024 it stood at £198,789. Caerphilly’s percentage increase is the 18th highest in the UK.

Newport has seen the third highest increase in average house prices over the past 10 years, with 73.77%. This November 2024, the average cost of a home stood at £236,474, whereas 10 years ago, house hunters could expect to pay £136,083.

As part of the UK overall, Newport ranks in 22nd out of 360 local authorities.

The fourth biggest increase came in Bridgend, where the average house price was £129,178 10 years ago, and has risen by 72.25% to stand at £222,511.

In fifth place is Rhondda Cynon Taf, which most recently had an average house price of £162,865 compared to £95,279 in November 2014. That equates to a percentage increase of 70.93%.

Gwynedd

All of the 22 local authorities in Wales saw average house prices increase since November 2014. Gwynedd saw the smallest increase, where the average price rose from £143,086 to £199,747 – an increase of 39.6%.

Top 10 fastest rising price hotspots over the past 10 years in Wales

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

