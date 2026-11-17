Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

The First Minister said it is the “right decision” to hold a review into the Covid-19 pandemic, rather than a full Wales-specific inquiry.

Rhun ap Iorwerth said the independent review, chaired by Professor Daniel Wincott, will be an opportunity to ensure Wales is better protected, should another pandemic occur.

But the First Minister came under fire on Tuesday November 17 as opposition parties criticised the decision with Tory MS Andrew RT Davies asking when his “road to Damascus moment” was.

Plaid Cymru has previously been accused of breaking pre-election promises to hold a full, judge-led, inquiry.

Mr Davies, member for Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg, said: “You’re on record, as recently as November 2025, saying that we need a public inquiry. Your health minister was negotiating with the Covid bereaved families up until March 2026.”

Mr ap Iorwerth said the “key thing” was shining a light on the lessons from the UK inquiry from a Welsh perspective.

He said: “It was never going to be the case that a UK inquiry would ask first and foremost, ‘What does this mean for Wales? What’s here for Wales? What’s the Welsh story here?’

“That is precisely what this independent review will allow to happen now, looking at those fundamental questions about what happened here, what the lessons are for care homes, hospitals, families, and governments here in Wales.”

‘Real gap’

Criticism also came from the Labour benches, with Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf MS, Shav Taj suggesting a “real gap” between what families believed they had been promised and what is set to be delivered.

She said: “Bereaved families, including the families of front-line health and social care workers who lost their lives during the pandemic, were repeatedly told by senior Plaid Cymru figures, including the now First Minister, that Wales would have its own independent public inquiry.

“Many took those assurances at face value … Now, after entering government, Plaid Cymru insists that a review was always the policy.”

The First Minister echoed his previous comments, insisting his government had not strayed from their election-time promises.

He said: “We’re doing what we said we would, and we’re doing it for a very good reason, because we believe that we really need to learn the lessons of Covid for when that next pandemic comes.”

“A good government can change its mind, and I want you to be a good government”, Liberal Democrat MS, Jane Dodds, told the First Minister.

Ms Dodds, who recently stepped down as party leader, described the Welsh Government’s plan to commission a review instead of an inquiry as “quite appalling”.

She said members of the Covid Bereaved Families Cymru campaign group had been “battered” by the decision.

However, the First Minister insisted his party is doing “precisely” what was promised in their election manifesto.

He said: “I’m not going to go back on what we said we would do in our recent manifesto – it’s just six months ago.

“We said we would bring in a review to learn the lessons of Covid, and that’s precisely what we are doing.”

Reform UK continues boycott

Reform UK members were again absent from the Siambr as they continued their boycott of Senedd proceedings which began on Wednesday November 11.

The row was sparked when MS Joe Martin was disciplined after claiming white people were being “replaced” in parts of the UK.

Helen Jenner, who leads Reform in Wales, said in a statement on social media her party was “dissatisfied” with the progress made following discussions with the Llywydd, Huw Irranca-Davies, about the “importance of freedom of speech”.

She continued: “For this reason, Reform UK Members will not be returning to the Senedd Chamber today.

“Meaningful debate and scrutiny cannot take place unless elected Members are free to express their views without fear of censorship.”

The First Minister criticised Reform’s absence, saying: “We are elected here to do a job of work for the people of Wales to form a Government or to hold Government to account and to not take every opportunity to do so is a dereliction of duty.”