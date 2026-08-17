Review launched into advocacy support for older people in Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

A formal review has been launched into whether older people in Wales are able to access the independent advocacy support they need to ensure their voices are heard.

Older People’s Commissioner for Wales Rhian Bowen-Davies is using her statutory powers to examine how effective current arrangements are, with a particular focus on cases involving safeguarding concerns.

Independent advocacy is intended to support people to understand their rights, express their views and participate in decisions affecting them when they may otherwise struggle to make themselves heard.

The Commissioner said existing research suggested advocacy was being given limited priority by practitioners, while cases brought to her Advice and Assistance service had identified instances where access to an independent advocate could have benefited an older person or led to better outcomes.

Local authorities and health boards are being required to provide evidence for the review, alongside the Welsh Government and Regional Safeguarding Boards.

They have until October 16 to provide the information requested and have a legal duty to respond.

The review will examine how advocacy is commissioned, delivered and monitored, as well as its availability and accessibility.

It will also consider consistency of practice, awareness among practitioners, training and governance arrangements.

Ms Bowen-Davies said: “Independent advocacy plays a crucial role in ensuring that older people’s voices are heard in situations where they may be unable to speak up for themselves, particularly when an individual is vulnerable or where there are safeguarding concerns.

“But research, and evidence captured through my work, suggests that many older people do not have the access to advocacy they need, even in situations where this would have delivered better outcomes for them.

“That’s why I am reviewing key areas that impact upon the availability and accessibility of advocacy support, to understand how effective current arrangements are in supporting older people across Wales.”

Hundreds of pieces of evidence are expected to be examined, with the Commissioner due to publish her findings in the New Year.

Alongside the report, she will issue a series of required actions setting out what improvements should be made and the timescales for delivering them.

The public bodies covered by the review will be required to respond.

‘Meaningful action’

Ms Bowen-Davies added: “Given the importance of independent advocacy, I am undertaking this review using my statutory powers as Commissioner, which means public bodies have a duty to provide me with the evidence I require and respond to any recommendations I make alongside the publication of my findings.

“This will help to ensure that meaningful action is taken forward both locally and nationally to deliver the change and improvements needed so that older people can make themselves heard.”

The review is the second time in 18 months that the Commissioner has used her legal powers to seek changes affecting older people.

In 2025, she issued formal guidance to health boards and local authorities covering how they should engage and consult with older people.

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