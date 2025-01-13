Review launched into Generative AI in schools

A review has been launched into the use of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) in schools across Wales.

Led by Estyn, the education and training inspectorate for Wales, the review will examine current use of Gen AI tools and explore the potential benefits to schools, while also considering the challenges they may pose.

The first phase of the review includes a survey for schools and pupil referral units asking for their views and experience, followed by more in depth engagement with teachers.

The findings are expected to be published in the summer.

To support schools considering or introducing the use of Generative AI, new guidance has also been published as part of a wider package of support for schools, with input from leading online safety experts, including the UK Safer Internet Centre, Common Sense Education, Praesidio Safeguarding and Internet Matters.

‘Huge potential’

Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle, said: “Artificial Intelligence presents a huge potential for schools; the technology is evolving quickly, and it is vital that schools are supported to navigate change.

“By getting an understanding of the good practice already being used we can help schools to embrace the opportunities AI could bring responsibly, while continuing to prioritise the safety and well-being of staff and learners.”

“Estyn are well placed to undertake this review, given their deep understanding of the education sector in Wales. As a government we continue to work with partners including local authorities and engage with leading online safety organisations to ensure schools are guided by the best expert advice.”

‘Support’

Owen Evans, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector at Estyn said: “We are very pleased to be launching this important call to gather views from education professionals to better understand how both teachers and pupils are already using generative AI in schools and pupil referral units across Wales.

“Generative AI has the potential to transform education if used responsibly and its use amongst educators and learners is accelerating at a rapid rate. Having a clearer understanding of the integration of AI in schools at a national level will enable Government to better support and guide the education community in the use of this powerful technology.

“We would encourage school leaders, teachers and support staff to share their experiences and engage with the survey which is now live. We look forward to meeting with providers over the coming months to speak in more detail about their work in applying AI within their settings.”

“Generative AI presents real opportunities to transform the education sector and the experience of both learners and educators”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

