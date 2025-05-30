Review of cuts to ‘vital’ Bangor University archives welcomed

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

News that Bangor University is to reconsider proposed cuts to its Archives and Special Collection service following significant public and political pressure has been welcomed.

Politicians Siân Gwenllian MS, Liz Saville Roberts MP, and Rhun ap Iorwerth MS recently met with the university’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Edmund Burke to express their “serious concerns”.

Their intervention had come amid a university cost-saving plan that initially threatened 78 jobs and the future of vital archive services.

‘Under review’

University officials have now confirmed that the proposal to cut three archive staff roles is “under review”.

The Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian said: “Members of staff and students have approached me with concerns about different aspects of the proposals, and I was able to convey them directly to the Vice Chancellor and senior representatives.

“I’m glad they have listened to the strength of feeling and are now reconsidering the proposed archive cuts.

“We will now continue to make a case for a halt to compulsory redundancies and for the in-year support provided by the Welsh Government to be used to reduce job losses.

“We will continue to make the case for the Government to step in with more support.”

‘National significance’

Liz Saville Roberts MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said: “The archives at Bangor are of national significance.

“Ensuring continued public access to this vital historical resource is essential for our understanding of Welsh history, identity, and culture. I welcome the university’s decision to pause and reconsider.”

MS for Ynys Môn Rhun ap Iorwerth, said: “This is a step in the right direction, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“Bangor University plays a central role in our national life – it must be supported to thrive, not hollowed out by short-term decisions”.

The three Plaid Cymru representatives have reiterated a call to the Welsh Government to step up support for the higher education sector in Wales.

They are warning that cuts like this “risk irreparable damage” to institutions that serve as cornerstones of national heritage and community life.

