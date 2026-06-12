Review of farm bureaucracy in Wales launched

Nation.Cymru staff

An independent review examining the administrative and regulatory burden facing Welsh farmers has been launched by the Welsh Government.

The nine-month review will be chaired by former NFU Cymru president John Davies, a beef and sheep farmer from the Brecon area.

Mr Davies will gather evidence from farmers, land agents and others involved in farm administration to assess the cumulative impact of regulations, inspections and paperwork on farm businesses.

The review will consider whether current requirements are proportionate and identify areas where changes could reduce unnecessary bureaucracy while maintaining regulatory standards.

According to the Welsh Government, the work will focus on the practical experiences of those responsible for meeting on-farm requirements and completing official processes.

The findings are expected to help inform future policy and identify opportunities to simplify existing systems.

Announcing the review, Rural Resilience and Sustainability Minister Llyr Gruffydd said regulation played an important role in maintaining standards but that requirements should be proportionate and not create unnecessary obstacles for farm businesses.

He said he had asked the review to identify any changes that could be implemented quickly, alongside longer-term recommendations.

Mr Davies said he welcomed the opportunity to lead the work and would seek views from people working across the agricultural sector.

“I know first-hand the pressures farmers face in dealing with regulation, inspection and administration,” he said.

“I will be working closely with those in the sector who are at the sharp end to understand where improvements can be made. This is about finding practical ways to make a real difference on the ground.”

The review comes at a time when many farm organisations have raised concerns about the volume of paperwork associated with agricultural support schemes, environmental regulation and compliance requirements.

Its final recommendations are expected to be presented to ministers next year.