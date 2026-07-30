Review ordered into NHS Wales special measures after years of limited progress

Emily Price

The Welsh Government has ordered a review of NHS Wales escalation and intervention arrangements amid concerns that some health boards have remained under special measures for years without delivering sustained improvements.

In a statement released on Thursday (July 30) Cabinet Minister for Health and Care Mabon ap Gwynfor said the probe would draw on evidence from NHS Wales organisations, Audit Wales, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales and NHS Wales Performance and Improvement, as well as experiences from organisations that have been subject to escalation and intervention arrangements.

The NHS Wales Oversight and Escalation Framework is what is currently used by the Welsh Government to monitor the performance and financial health of NHS organisations.

It also sets out the action that may be taken where concerns arise that require support, intervention or escalation.

However, the health minister has warned that “sustained improvement” had not been as forthcoming “as the people of Wales rightfully expect”.

“Some organisations have been in a state of heightened escalation for many years, perpetuating and normalising unacceptable failures in standards of care, ” Mr ap Gwynfor said.

The new review of escalation measures will come as part of Plaid Cymru’s 100 day roadmap which was introduced by leader Rhun ap Iorwerth ahead of the May 2026 Senedd election.

The newly elected Plaid Cymru government has faced criticism over its 100 day plan with political opponents arguing it has relied heavily on setting up commissions and reviews rather than taking immediate action.

Plaid Cymru’s first 100 days in government is up on around August 15, 2026.

All seven major health boards in Wales are currently in some form of targeted intervention.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in north Wales has been in the highest escalation of measures for several years.

The health minister said the government’s new review would provide an assessment of the effectiveness of the current oversight arrangements across the NHS in Wales.

He said: “It will consider whether the framework is driving measurable organisational improvement, supporting earlier intervention where concerns emerge, and providing appropriate assurance to Ministers, the Senedd and the public.

“It will also examine whether arrangements are proportionate to risk, promote robust accountability and support the spread and embedding of learning and good practice across NHS Wales.”

Mr ap Gwynfor expects the review to report its findings and recommendations by September.

He said: “The findings will inform future development of the NHS Wales Oversight and Escalation Framework and wider accountability arrangements, ensuring they remain fit for purpose and continue to support improvement across the Welsh NHS.”

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