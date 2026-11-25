Áine Fox and Abbie Llewelyn, Press Association

A major review will recommend changes to “rehumanise” disability benefit, its author said as charities called for a fairer system.

Work and pensions minister Sir Stephen Timms, whose report will be published on Tuesday, said he will recommend personal independence payment (Pip) remains a “cash-first benefit” but that in some cases people will be able to choose services and support instead.

The review has been co-produced with disability campaigners and organisations and was launched last year after a Labour backbench rebellion over welfare cuts under Sir Keir Starmer.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has insisted he “won’t shy away from reforming the system” and repeated his commitment to reducing the welfare bill and supporting more people into work.

The Timms review was not tasked with generating proposals for further savings in the system, but the Resolution Foundation think tank said its research had shown certain changes could save money.

Its analysis, published last month, found around one in six working-age claimants did not face additional costs because of their condition, as it warned against “waste” in the system.

Pip is the main benefit paid to someone with a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability, and is intended to help with everyday tasks and extra living costs.

It was introduced in April 2013 and, under the current system, recipients can get between £30.30 and a maximum of £194.60 a week.

Sir Stephen has already indicated his review will recommend a “fast track which is less burdensome” for people with the most severe conditions and those receiving end-of-life care.

Claimants who do not have additional costs or care needs should be signposted to services and support, he will say.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, he told MPs: “The review, when it’s published, will call for fundamental overhaul to rehumanise Pip.”

His interim report branded the system “no longer fit for purpose”, and the final publication is expected to recommend disability benefit payments are tailored to claimants’ individual needs, with a new “impact” assessment examining the costs arising from a person’s disability, rather than relying on the current standardised payment structure.

Lindsay Judge, from the Resolution Foundation, said the final report should “set out clearly how the system can work better”, including “assessments that seek to better understand disabled people’s needs”.

She added: “Ending payments for those who say they do not face any extra costs as a result of their disability could save up to £4.4 billion a year.”

Sir Stephen told MPs his review will recommend Pip “should remain a cash-first benefit” but “there may well be services that would be helpful to people as part of their Pip award”.

He likened this to the existing scheme where claimants exchange part of their allowance for an accessible vehicle.

He told the Commons: “We already have the Motability scheme, which enables many disabled people to enjoy mobility, which they would not otherwise be able to do. They choose to forego part of their cash benefit for access to the Motability scheme, and we think that principle could be applied more widely with the Pip scheme.”

Official figures in September showed the number of people in England and Wales entitled to Pip had climbed to a record of 4.09 million, roughly doubling since 2019.

Spending on Pip was £16.3 billion in 2019-20, had increased to £27.3 billion by 2024-25, and was forecast to rise to £41.5 billion by the end of the decade.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned that moves “to improve the experience of applying for disability benefits” could lead to a rise in claimant numbers and must “be clear about how eligibility or generosity would be reduced in order to control the costs of the system”.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately told MPs it appeared the Timms review “won’t stop benefits for anyone or save a single penny”.

A white paper on welfare reform is expected early next year.

Dr Sarah Hughes, chief executive of the Mind mental health charity, said it is “critical the Government sets out how it will ensure that everyone will be supported to meet essential costs”.

She added: “Otherwise, we will only see more people desperately struggling to make ends meet, undermining their mental health and any attempts to help them back into employment.”

Ross Barrett, senior policy manager at the MS Society, said many claimants with multiple sclerosis had been left “feeling unseen, unheard and forced to fight for the support they need” but now feel they have “finally been listened to”.

She added: “Now is the biggest opportunity to fix Pip since it was introduced, and create a welfare system based on fairness, dignity and respect.”

Harriet Edwards, from national disability charity Sense, said: “One principle must be non-negotiable: no disabled person with complex needs or their family should be left financially worse off by welfare reform.

“Welfare reform must deliver better opportunities and properly funded specialist employment support for those who can work, alongside guaranteed financial security for those who cannot.

“The Government must listen to disabled people and ensure that any changes break down barriers, rather than create new ones or put vital support at risk.”