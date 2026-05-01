Revised plans for historic hall extension win heritage support

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to build a permanent extension to historic hall have been redrawn to better fit in with the character of the venue.

Initial designs submitted to Flintshire County Council’s Planning Department to replace Soughton Hall’s temporary marquee structure with a permanent two-storey wedding and event space took a modernist approach to design.

During consultation the plans were called out by both the Georgian Group and the Victorian Society – which exist to protect heritage buildings.

“The proposal end gable will be seen from the forecourt, which is of some concern as the appearance is somewhat out of keeping with the main house,” said Rosie Burton, caseworker for Wales for the Georgian Group.

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“Also the small square windows and doors of the front elevation would be out of keeping with the stripped down modern take on an orangery. It would seem to be more appropriate to have less glazing bars to fit with the appearance of the rest of the scheme.

“The materials chosen will make this new building an enhancement but also could make it stand out and cause a visual competition with the hall when viewed from the rear.”

Their feedback was echoed by the Victorian Society.

“We are concerned that the proposed material palette is not as sympathetic as it otherwise could be and could be adapted to better reflect its Italianate neighbour,” said Thomas Ollivier, Northern Conservation Officer for the Victorian Society.

“The Society strongly urges your authority to treat this application with care and consideration.”

Soughton Hall – a Grade II listed building – was built in 1727 but was remodelled in 1820 by MP William John Bankes alongside architect Charles Barry.

Alongside Pugin, Barry rebuilt the Houses of Parliament after they were destroyed by fire in 1834 and Soughton Hall is considered a good example of this celebrated architect’s work.

Consultation

The consultation period for the new structure, which will be situated in the north east corner of the gardens, was extended while updated plans were submitted.

The new designs replace the original blocky external features with stone arches and a long covered walkway while the interior has been given more of a barn-conversion style. The extension has its own dedicated kitchen and bar.

The proposals also include an outdoor kitchen – housed in a glass semi-dome inspired by the Grade II listed Italianate glasshouse at the former East Cliff Lodge estate in Ramsgate.

This would be attached to the main Soughton Hall building – itself Grade II listed – looking out at the extension.

Improvement

The Georgian Group has praised the amended plans as an ‘immense improvement’.

“Having assessed the amended plans and information it is appropriate to comment that the new proposals are a immense improvement on the original and subject to various suggested conditions the Georgian Group considers the application can now be supported,” it said in its submission to the council.

It has recommended minor amendments around the composition of the windows, doors and glazing for the outside kitchen.

Soughton Hall has been a wedding and events venue since the 1980s and has played host to celebrity guests including Luciano Pavarotti and King Juan Carlos I of Spain. It was also the location of filming for the 2022 film The Eternal Daughter starring Tilda Swinton.