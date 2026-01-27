Revolution falls into administration with venue closures planned

Revolution bars owner The Revel Collective has closed 21 venues with the loss of 591 jobs after appointing administrators, who have announced a sale securing other parts of the business.

The pub and bar operators have three locations in Wales – Cardiff city centre’s Revolution and Revolución de Cuba, as well as Founders & Co in Swansea.

FTI Consulting have been brought in as administrators for the pub and bar operator which said it has struggled against rising costs and weaker consumer spending, particularly among its younger clientele.

The venues closing, with immediate effect, incorporate 14 Revolution bars, six Revolucion de Cuba bars and one Peach Pub.

However, FTI confirmed a pair of deals which will secure the future of 41 sites and 1,582 jobs.

The Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands and assets have been bought by Neos Hospitality Group, which runs the Barbara’s Bier Haus and Bonnie Rogues brands.

Meanwhile, the remaining Peach Pubs business has been bought by newly-formed group Coral Pub Company.