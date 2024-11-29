Reward offered for information about man wanted for domestic abuse and grievous bodily harm

A reward is being offered for information about the whereabouts of man who is wanted for serious offences including domestic abuse and grievous bodily harm

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £7,500 for information given anonymously to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of Anthony Manson, 66.

Aliases

Manson has been on the run for over a year and frequently changes his appearance and name, using aliases such as ‘Tai,’ ‘Ibrahim Mohammad,’ ‘Ibrahim Vilafane,’ and ‘Antonio Angel Villafane,’ is wanted by Gwent Police.

He is considered a danger to women and members of the public are being urged not to approach Manson.

Hayley Fry, National Manager for Wales at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Manson is an extremely dangerous individual who needs to be found before more people come to harm.

“We know that talking about crime, especially when related to violent criminals can be extremely difficult which is why Crimestoppers is here to help. If you know where Manson is hiding, but prefer not to speak to the police, please tip-off our charity anonymously.

“Speak to one of our professionally trained UK Contact Centre team or fill out the online form on our website. You will stay 100% anonymous. Always.”

Reward

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the reward. The reward will only qualify for information passed to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 number or via the charity’s website.

If you know of his whereabouts, to stay anonymous or to claim a reward, contact the charity Crimestoppers. In an emergency, always call 999.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

