Reward renewed for man wanted over 2010 Cardiff murder

Nation.Cymru staff

A reward of up to £10,000 has been renewed for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a murder in Cardiff more than a decade ago.

Mohammed Ali Ege remains wanted over the killing of 17-year-old Aamir Siddiqi, who died after suffering multiple stab wounds at his home in Roath in April 2010.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has reissued the reward in a bid to help trace Ege, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Although two men have been convicted of Aamir Siddiqi’s murder and are serving life sentences, South Wales Police said efforts to locate Ege are ongoing.

Ege, now aged 46, fled to India before he could be arrested. He was detained there in 2013, but escaped from custody in 2017 while awaiting extradition to the UK.

Police said that if he is located anywhere in the world, arrangements are in place to ensure they would be notified immediately.

Crimestoppers said the reward is available for information that leads directly to Ege’s arrest, but stressed that details must be passed anonymously through the charity to qualify.

Information can be submitted via the Crimestoppers website or by calling its freephone number, 0800 555 111, with the organisation guaranteeing anonymity and not tracking those who come forward.

Appealing for information, police said any details about Ege’s whereabouts could prove crucial, adding that Aamir Siddiqi’s family have continued to show dignity in the years since his death.