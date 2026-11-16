Rewilding charity launches £20,000 match-funding appeal

Nation.Cymru Staff

A rewilding charity has launched a fundraising campaign to help restore almost 1,200 acres of countryside in the Cambrian Mountains, with every donation doubled up to a £20,000 match-funding limit.

Tir Natur, Wales’ first dedicated rewilding charity, has launched the Dyblu’r Effaith am Ailwylltio | Double the Impact campaign that will double every donation made towards the rewilding of Cwm Doethïe until 30 November.

The two-week campaign aims to give supporters an opportunity to make twice the difference for one of Wales’ most ambitious rewilding projects at a critical time for nature in Wales.

The charity highlighted that Wales is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, ranked 224th out of 240 countries and territories in the Biodiversity Intactness Index.

Located in the heart of the Elenydd (Cambrian Mountains), Cwm Doethïe is a 1,195-acre landscape on which Tir Natur hopes to create the conditions for native woodland expansion, peatland recovery, wildlife return and greater opportunities for people to connect with nature.

Every donation received before 30 November will help Tir Natur accelerate its rewinding work at Cwm Doethïe and secure a thriving future for the landscape.

Tash Riley, Chair of Trustees at Tir Natur, said: “Nature in Wales is at a crossroads. We know that places like Cwm Doethïe have enormous potential to support wildlife, help tackle some of the effects of the climate crisis and benefit communities, but we still need support to make that vision a reality.

“This campaign is ultimately about hope. Hope that we can reverse nature’s decline. Hope that future generations will inherit a wilder Wales. And hope that, together, we can give nature a permanent home.”

The campaign invites supporters to become part of the story of Cwm Doethïe by sponsoring a piece of the land being rewilded through a What3Words location. Donations can also be made in memory of loved ones, as gifts, or as a lasting legacy for future generations.

Funds raised through the campaign will support a range of rewilding initiatives across the site, including:

Connected native woodland habitat for species such as the pine marten.

Supporting healthy river corridors that can provide refuge for water voles, Britain’s fastest-disappearing mammal.

Restoring peatland habitats that store carbon, improve water quality and help reduce downstream flooding and risks from wildfires.

Improving conditions for ground-nesting birds and other wildlife.

Creating opportunities for people to volunteer, learn and experience nature thriving.

Donations must be made before 30 November to be a part of the Double the Impact match funding campaign. Supporters can learn more and donate through Tir Natur’s site here.