Rhodri Talfan Davies confirmed as BBC’s deputy director-general

Lauren Del Fabbro, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

Former BBC interim chief Rhodri Talfan Davies has been appointed as the corporations’s deputy director-general.

Mr Davies, 55, stood in as the BBC’s interim director-general, following the resignation of Tim Davie in April, and headed the corporation until former Google boss Matt Brittin took over in May.

Originally from Cardiff, the media executive has worked at the BBC for more than 28 years, most recently as director of nations where he was responsible for overseeing services to local and regional audiences across Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland.

He will now be tasked with shaping and delivering the BBC’s editorial strategy, including safeguarding the public’s trust in the BBC, and ensuring the corporation responds quickly to any editorial and operational issues.

Mr Davies said: “I’m honoured to have been appointed deputy director-general.

“The BBC is a beacon of trust and excellence for millions of people here in the UK and globally.

“I’m looking forward to working with teams across the organisation to promote the highest editorial and creative standards, and to uphold the BBC’s values across our services.”

Taking up the role with immediate effect he will also serve as a member of both the executive committee and BBC board.

Mr Brittin said: “Rhodri was the outstanding choice among several very strong candidates.

“He is a trusted, experienced leader – the BBC’s values seem woven into his DNA. I’ve got to know him myself in recent months and I’ve seen at first-hand how invaluable his judgment, breadth of experience and sense of purpose are to this organisation.

“He is steeped in the BBC’s public service mission while sharing my ambition and sense of urgency to reinvent the BBC for the future.”