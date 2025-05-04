Rhondda active travel route change agreed

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A change to the final phase of a new walking and cycling route in the Rhondda Fach has been approved.

The application approved by Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council’s planning committee on Thursday, May 1, involves amending the alignment of a linking community path, from the rear of the Rhondda Fach Sports Centre, down to the fifth phase of the Rhondda Fach active travel route.

The whole scheme covers a distance of around 7km and, once finished, will connect the site of the former Maerdy Colliery with Pontygwaith to the south east, most of which will follow the alignment of the former railway.

The route will include links to communities, as well as schools and leisure facilities.

This particular section of linking path already exists and runs north west from the rear of the Rhondda Fach Leisure centre.