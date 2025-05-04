Rhondda active travel route change agreed
Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter
A change to the final phase of a new walking and cycling route in the Rhondda Fach has been approved.
The application approved by Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council’s planning committee on Thursday, May 1, involves amending the alignment of a linking community path, from the rear of the Rhondda Fach Sports Centre, down to the fifth phase of the Rhondda Fach active travel route.
The whole scheme covers a distance of around 7km and, once finished, will connect the site of the former Maerdy Colliery with Pontygwaith to the south east, most of which will follow the alignment of the former railway.
The route will include links to communities, as well as schools and leisure facilities.
This particular section of linking path already exists and runs north west from the rear of the Rhondda Fach Leisure centre.
Different route
Originally, it was planned to use all of its length and resurface it but the application says that it would be preferable to avoid the existing lower section, given the engineering works required and therefore follow a slightly different route to the river.
The wider application site relates to a section of former railway line which runs between Station Road, Maerdy (opposite its junction with Institute Street) and Pontygwaith.
In this case, the phase five area includes part of the line from a point 1km to the south east of Ferndale leading to the Llanwonno Road bridge at Stanleytown, as well as two existing footpaths which link the route to the community at Tylorstown.
Virtually all of the route, which covers approximately 4km, is unmade and surfaces comprise a combination of gravel, stone and bare ground.
Most of the footpath is located outside of the settlement boundary and passes close to, or crosses over, the Rhondda Fach River and none of the site is adjacent to residential development.
The specific area relating to the current application is land to the rear of the Rhondda Fach Sports Centre, which is underdeveloped land, falling steeply towards the river.
The land is covered by trees and vegetation, interspersed with footpaths.
The path of the active travel route also intersects with areas of land designated as a Site of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINC), a registered landscape of outstanding historic interest in Wales, a C2 flood zone and a development high risk area from historic coal mining.
Approval recommended
In recommending approval, planning officers said in their report: “The proposed development represents a small amendment to a community link route as part of the fifth and final phase of the project to upgrade and resurface the route of the former railway line between Maerdy to Pontygwaith.”
They said that the improvements would enable safe and appropriate access for all users throughout the year.
They added that the amendment to the community linking route was considered to be an acceptable and convenient revision, which would neither be harmful to the character of the surrounding environment or affect the amenity of any third party landowners and occupiers.
