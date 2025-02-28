Rhondda Cynon Taf road finally set to re-open after works to make it two lanes

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

A section road in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) is finally set to re-open after works to make it two lanes have been completed.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council has announced the A4119 in Llantrisant between Coed Ely and Ynysmaerdy will fully re-open before rush hour on Monday, March 3 with cones being removed.

The project has turned a section of the A4119 to a dual carriageway between the Coed Ely and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service roundabouts with the aim of tackling traffic congestion at peak times, encouraging economic activity into the Rhondda Valleys, and opening up Welsh Government’s Parc Coed-Elai site.

Cycling

There is also a new active travel walking and cycling route alongside the road and a new shared use bridge near Coed Ely roundabout.

At a council meeting last month, Council leader Councillor Andrew Morgan said the road was meant to open in September last year and then the contractors had given an update that it would be open before Christmas.

At the January council meeting, Cllr Morgan said in the weeks before Christmas resurfacing works were carried out which were delayed by the weather.

He said at that meeting that there remained a small amount of work to be completed mainly off the carriageway and that he hoped it would re-open in the next couple of weeks but until the contractors had signed over the highway to the council and the council accepted it in terms of its contractual and physical completion, they couldn’t open that section of the road.

Extra care

The council has urged people to take extra care when travelling through the newly-dualled road, while getting used to the new arrangements and that the majority of the road will have a 50mph speed limit, with a short 40mph limit near South Wales Fire and Rescue Service roundabout.

The scheme has been funded by £11.4m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund along with council and Welsh Government money.

The council said its contractor may need to complete minor finishing work at a future date and any further works that are need will be communicated to residents.

Support

A spokesperson for Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said: “Today’s very positive announcement has confirmed that the A4119 between Coed Ely and Ynysmaerdy will open as a dual carriageway for the first time very soon.

“This will be completed by March 3 – with the cones that are currently on the road being removed before the busy Monday morning travel period at the latest.

“The council has benefitted from multi-million pound support to make this possible, including £11.4m secured from the UK Government Levelling Up Fund in 2021, and key Welsh Government contributions.

“Thousands of motorists use this stretch of road every week, and the investment will make a real difference to commuters, reducing traffic congestion each morning and afternoon.

“The scheme will increase the arterial route’s capacity, helping to drive economic activity into the Rhondda Valleys, increasing access to Parc Coed-Elái, and delivering new walking and cycling provision locally.

“We acknowledge that the final elements of the scheme continued beyond the anticipated completion date, which was estimated when work first began.

“It’s very difficult to accurately give exact timescales on such large infrastructure projects – nevertheless, we’d like to thank road users and local residents for their patience throughout, particularly during the final safety-critical works that took place most recently.

“These works were absolutely necessary to ensure road users’ safety, before the council could accept handover of the road.”

