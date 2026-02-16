Rhondda footpath closes due to landslip concerns

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

Part of a footpath in the Rhondda is set to be closed for up to six months because of safety concerns over nearby landslips.

A public notice of a temporary closure order from Rhondda Cynon Taf Council says the closure of a section of a footpath known as Footpath 2 Treherbert is necessary in the interest of public safety due to concerns over the stability of the land due to nearby landslips.

It covers a section of footpath running below Rhigos Road (A4061).

The notice says the council intends not less than seven days from the date of the notice to make an order under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 which will have a maximum duration of six months.

During the period of the closure the public should use the existing highway network.

Access for emergency services will not be maintained.

The closure is expected to be in operation from February 15 for six months or until the works have been completed

