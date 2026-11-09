Rhondda’s rebellious past to be brought to life in new heritage project

Nation.Cymru Staff

A project celebrating the Rhondda’s history of rebellion, industrial struggle and community spirit has secured more than £190,000 in National Lottery funding to bring forgotten stories to life and create a new heritage hub.

Cambrian Village Trust announced the £191,121 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to improve visitor facilities at Clydach Lakes and help more people discover Mid Rhondda’s industrial, social, cultural and sporting heritage.

The project, The Mid Rhondda Rebellion, is led by the trust in partnership with organisations including Spectacle Theatre, More Than Music, Friends of the Mid, and Rhondda heritage partners.

Running from August 2026 to September 2027, it will explore the legacy of the Cambrian Combine Strike, the Tonypandy Riots, The Mid Rhondda Track, chapel culture, and the everyday experiences of local communities.

Combining an oral history collection, community research, participatory arts, theatre, music, movement, and public performance, it aims to preserve and reinterpret local stories for future generations.

Particular emphasis will be placed on recovering overlooked narratives, including the experiences of women, migrant communities, young people, and working-class families whose contributions have often been absent from traditional historical accounts.

Through workshops, co-created performances, and creative heritage activities, community members including school pupils, volunteers, families and community groups will help shape how Mid Rhondda’s history is told and celebrated.

Laura Morris, Headteacher at Ysgol Nantgwyn in Tonypandy said: “Ysgol Nantgwyn are delighted to be working as part of the Rhondda Rebellion project.

“Our pupils are looking forward to learning more about the history and heritage of the local area and excited to make a contribution to the local community in retelling important stories and strengthening their own Rhondda identity”

The programme will include two public events:

On 13 November 2026 at 5pm, a commemorative street performance event marking the 1910 Tonypandy Riots will take place on Tonypandy High Street. In summer 2027, a large-scale Miners’ Gala-inspired Heritage Festival will take place at the Mid Rhondda Track.

Alongside the creative programme, the project will see built a new, fully accessible Heritage Atrium at the Lakeside Visitor Centre, creating a permanent community heritage hub for exhibitions, oral histories, interpretation, and year-round activity.

The project will also create digital archives, films and bilingual materials so people can continue exploring the area’s history after the funded period ends.

Andrew White, Director for Wales, The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We’re delighted to support this ambitious community-led project celebrating Mid Rhondda’s rich heritage.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, local people, schools and volunteers will be able to uncover and share the stories that have shaped their communities, building pride in place and creating new connections between people, generations and the heritage on their doorstep.”

Project Coordinator Beth added: “We’re really excited to be looking into Mid Rhondda’s unique history of resistance, social justice and community; not just in terms of learning about our past but considering what is relevant to us today and how future generations might benefit from this thinking.

“We welcome anyone interested in getting involved to contact [email protected] and discover how they can participate in the project and upcoming events.”