Rhun ap Iorwerth set to become Plaid Cymru’s first premier of Wales

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, looks set to become the next First Minister of Wales after his party won the most seats in a historic Welsh Parliament election.

With the vote scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Mr ap Iorwerth is expected to have the most support behind him to become the next leader of the country.

His party won the largest bloc in the Welsh Parliament in the election, but fell short of a majority with 43 Members of the Senedd (MSs).

Mr ap Iorwerth, who said he will seek to form a minority government, could become the first Plaid Cymru MS to lead Wales.

MSs are expected to vote for the next first minister of Wales at the first meeting of the Senedd since the Welsh Parliament election, on Tuesday afternoon.

Born in South Wales, Mr ap Iorwerth, 53, grew up on Anglesey and was educated at Ysgol David Hughes and later Cardiff University, where he graduated in politics and Welsh.

A former BBC journalist and married father-of-three, he made the move into politics and became a Member of the Senedd in 2013 after winning a by-election in Ynys Mon.

He took over leadership of his party unopposed in 2023 after a stint as deputy.

He stepped into the role during a troubled period for the party after his predecessor, Adam Price, resigned in the wake of a report finding there was a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and misogyny in Plaid Cymru.

Mr ap Iorwerth is in favour of Welsh independence and previously said his party would use time in government to make the case for an independent Wales.

However, he ruled out a referendum in the first term of a Plaid Cymru government.

In the vote on Tuesday, Mr ap Iorwerth will have the support of the Wales Green Party’s two MSs, Welsh Green leader Anthony Slaughter has said, as well as Plaid Cymru’s 43 members.

Wales has been led by a Labour first minister since the Welsh Parliament was established more than two decades ago.

Baroness Eluned Morgan, the outgoing first minister, resigned from her role as Welsh Labour leader after losing her seat in the Senedd election.

Ken Skates, who scraped in as the sixth and last MS to win a seat in Fflint Wrecsam, will serve as the party’s interim leader until a full leadership contest takes place.