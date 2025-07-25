Rhun ap Iorwerth to kick off leader’s tour of Wales in Wrexham

Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth will kick off his leader’s tour of Wales in Wrexham next week.

It comes with less than a year to go until the next Senedd election.

The tour – taking place during the Senedd’s summer recess – will launch on Thursday 31st July at 18:00 in Maesgwyn Hall, Wrexham, in the new Flint Wrexham super constituency.

The open meetings will be a key part of Plaid Cymru’s election campaign.

The party says the talks will give people and communities across Wales the chance to have their say on key issues and hear about Plaid’s vision for a “fairer, more ambitious Wales”.

‘Change’

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “Over the coming months, I will be traveling to all parts of Wales – north, south, east, west and everywhere in between – to engage with communities and hear their ideas about what a fairer, more ambitious Wales looks like to them.

“Next year’s Senedd election offers Wales a serious opportunity to elect a government focused on delivering for Wales.

“More and more people are turning to Plaid Cymru’s hopeful vision – real change can only happen if we build it together.

“While other parties take Wales for granted, offering more of the same having let our communities down for years on end, or see our communities as just another photo op; Plaid Cymru is the only party taking its positive message to the whole of Wales.

“So if you want to help build real change for our communities, come along and start a conversation with Plaid Cymru. It’s time to give Wales the fresh starts it truly needs.”

‘Switch’

Plaid Cymru’s lead candidate for Flint Wrexham, Carrie Harper said: “We’ve seen lots of people in Wrexham switching to Plaid Cymru in recent years so it’s fitting to have Rhun’s leader tour of Wales start here.

“He’s already visited the constituency a number of times and understands the key issues we’re working with people on locally such as the Local Development Plan, access to dentistry and the challenges within our NHS.

“People want a plan to transform Wales and that is exactly what Plaid Cymru are putting on the table.

“I’m really looking forward to the meeting on Thursday evening as it will be an opportunity for people locally to discuss the vision Plaid has face to face with the leader of the party.

“Taking that time to listen and connect with voters is what makes Plaid different. We’re the only party who will put Wales first every time.”

Polls

Plaid Cymru could become the largest party in the Senedd in next May’s elections with some polls projecting the party will win 30% of the vote, ahead of Reform UK on 25%, Labour on 18% and Tories on 13%.

A more recent More in Common survey for Sky News put Reform UK in the lead, with 28 per cent of the vote, followed closely by Plaid Cymru on 26 per cent.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales and Clwyd South MS – Ken Skates – has confirmed he will stand for the Fflint-Wrecsam constituency for Labour.

North Wales regional MS Sam Rowlands was granted incumbency rights for the number one spot on the Welsh Conservative list for the area.

Reform has yet to announce any of their Welsh candidates.

