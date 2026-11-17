Nation.Cymru staff

Rhun ap Iorwerth will set out his vision for Wales and take questions from the public in Aberystwyth later this month, six months after Plaid Cymru formed the first Welsh Government without Labour ministers since devolution.

The First Minister will speak at the National Library of Wales on Thursday 26 November.

His appearance will open Ambition for the Nation, a series of talks by public figures organised by the Welsh independence think tank Melin Drafod.

Professor Elan Closs Stephens will host the evening, which will give audience members the opportunity to question the Plaid Cymru leader about his plans for government.

Dr Talat Chaudhri, chair of Melin Drafod, said the event would be a chance to hear how the First Minister sees his government’s immediate priorities alongside his party’s longer-term ambition for an independent Wales.

“For the first time in our history we have a leader of our nation who has the ambition to make Wales an independent nation, but at the same time has some concrete goals to improve people’s lives day-to-day in the here and now,” he said.

“It’s now six months since he formed the first ever Plaid Cymru-led government. With so many challenges in Wales, Europe and around the world, we’re really looking forward to hearing more about Rhun ap Iorwerth’s vision for the coming months and years.”

Melin Drafod was established in 2021 to examine the case for Welsh independence and the policy questions it raises. The group says it works with people across political parties and with grassroots campaigners, and has no party affiliation.

The talk starts at 5.30pm in the Drwm at the National Library. Tickets are available through the Melin Drafod website.