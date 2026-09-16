Rhun ap Iorwerth to speak at March for Independence rally

Nation Cymru staff

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS will be among the speakers at a rally following the March for Independence in Aberystwyth later this month.

Joining the First Minister at the event on Saturday 26 September will be Hywel Griffiths, National Eisteddfod Crown and Chair winner; popular influencers Bethany Davies and Cerys Hutin, who promote the Welsh language, Welsh history and independence; and Elwyn Vaughan MS for Gwynedd Maldwyn.

The rally will be hosted by Aberystwyth-based Siôn Jobbins of the Radio YesCymru podcast, with YesCymru Chair Rob Hughes closing the event. Live music will come from Dros Dro and Connemara.

Rob Hughes, Chair of YesCymru, said: “We are delighted that Rhun ap Iorwerth will be joining us in Aberystwyth. Following a historic week that saw pro-independence leaders from Wales, Scotland and Ireland come together in Cardiff, this march gives people from across Wales the opportunity to come together at a time of real momentum for the independence movement.”

The march leaves Castle Gardens at 1pm on Saturday 26 September, returning there for the rally. It will be the eleventh March for Independence held since 2019.

An Indy Market will also be held in Castle Gardens from 10am to 4pm. The event is being organised by YesCymru and AUOBCymru.

“Demand for real change”

Thousands of people from across Wales are expected to gather at the rally in Aberystwyth as the town hosts YesCymru’s first ever March for Independence in mid Wales.

This will be the eleventh March for Independence organised by YesCymru and AUOBCymru, following marches in Cardiff, Caernarfon, Merthyr Tydfil, Wrecsam, Cardiff again, Swansea, Bangor, Carmarthen, Barry, and Rhyl.

Since 2019, these marches have brought tens of thousands of people from across Wales and from all backgrounds together to march for the country’s independence.

Local organiser Siôn Jobbins from YesCymru Aberystwyth said: “Aberystwyth has a special place in the history of the Welsh national movement, so it’s fitting that YesCymru’s first ever March for Independence in mid Wales will be held here.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors from across Wales for a positive, colourful and fun-filled march for independence, which we hope will also provide a welcome boost for local businesses.

“Keep 26 September free, spread the word, and join us in Aberystwyth.”

Aberystwyth has played a historic role in the Welsh national movement. In 1963, Cymdeithas yr Iaith held its first major protest on Pont Trefechan, helping to spark a campaign that went on to secure new rights for the Welsh language and raise national awareness across Wales.

The YesCymru march will also be the first since the May 2026 Senedd election. Following that election, 47% of elected Members of the Senedd now support Welsh independence, marking the highest proportion of elected representatives to do so in the history of the Senedd or the former Assembly.

Hedd Gwynfor from AUOBCymru said: “It is great that nearly half of all Senedd Members now support independence, but there is still much more work to do.

“Political change does not happen by itself, and it cannot be left to politicians alone. We must ensure that independence remains firmly at the top of the political agenda and keep building the campaign in communities across Wales.

“This march is an opportunity for people from across Wales and from all backgrounds to come together in Aberystwyth and show that the demand for real change, and for a better future for our country, is stronger than ever.”

The March for Independence, Aberystwyth takes place on Saturday 26 September. Meeting at 11am at Castle Gardens, Aberystwyth, the March is then scheduled for 1pm. Find out more here.

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