Rhun ap Iorwerth to visit Caerphilly on third stop of leader’s tour

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth will visit Caerphilly tomorrow on the third stop of his leader’s tour of Wales.

Residents are set to vote in a new Senedd Member to represent the constituency in a by-election this month following the sudden death of Labour incumbent Hefin David.

Seven candidates will contests the seat on October 23; Lindsay Whittle for Plaid Cymru, Gareth Potter for the Conservatives, Richard Tunnicliffe for Labour, Gareth Hughes for the Green Party, Anthony Cook for Gwlad, Roger Quilliam for UKIP, Steve Aicheler for the Liberal Democrats and Llŷr Powell for Reform UK.

Recent polling has indicated it will be a two man race between Reform and Plaid Cymru.

‘First step’

Party leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth says electing Lindsay Whittle in Caerffili would be a “first step” to electing a Plaid Cymru government.

His visit to Caerphilly on Thursday (October 2) will be the third stop of Iorwerth’s leader’s tour of Wales.

He will be meeting with local residents in an open meeting in Caerphilly Rugby Club and sharing the party’s ambitions for a fairer, more ambitious Wales.

Plaid says residents in Caerffili face an ongoing cost of living crisis, cuts to public services, and stubborn NHS waiting lists.

The party has accused Labour of failing to deliver the change they promised and have warned that Reform UK fail to offer any “serious solutions”.

Concerns

Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “I am looking forward to being back in Caerffili where I’ll be speaking with residents about their concerns and sharing Plaid Cymru’s plans to create a healthier, wealthier Wales.

“Linsday Whittle is a local champion through and through and will be a strong advocate for the people of Caerffili against a tired Labour Welsh Government.

“A win in next month’s by-election would be the first step to electing a pro-Wales government in next year’s Senedd election.

“Polls have shown it’s a two-horse race – Plaid Cymru has a proven track record of delivering for communities across Wales, while Labour offer more of the same and Reform focus on empty slogans while failing to offer any solutions to the issues people face.

“If you want a strong voice for your community, come along and start a conversation with Plaid Cymru and help us take our positive message to every door to get Lindsay elected and stop Reform. Change is needed – and only Plaid Cymru can deliver.”

‘Change’

Plaid Cymru candidate for the Caerffili by-election, Lindsay Whittle said: “It’s clear the people of Caerffili want change. Both on the local and national level, Labour have let down communities across Caerffili for too long – from cuts to public services, to a failure to offer any real difference to their lives.

“I am excited to welcome Rhun to Caerffili on his leader’s tour, to share the party’s ambitions for the area and for Wales.

“We’re completely focused on ensuring positive change for our communities – that means cutting NHS waiting lists, boosting the local economy, and helping struggling families who are still being squeezed by the cost of living crisis.

“I will fight for my local community and ensure their voices are heard loud and clear in the Senedd.”