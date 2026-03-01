Rhun ap Iorwerth urges voters to create a ‘political earthquake’ in Wales

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has urged voters to create a “political earthquake” in May’s Senedd election by backing his party, invoking St David’s call to “do the little things”.

In a St David’s Day message, Mr ap Iorwerth said small individual actions — including casting a vote — could have transformative consequences for Wales.

“By simply marking an X in the Plaid Cymru box on the 7th of May, you can cause a political earthquake here in Wales,” he said.

Reflecting on Wales’ history and identity, he said he drew inspiration from the nation’s achievements in industry, science, innovation, culture and sport.

“We are a nation full of potential. I see it day after day in our communities, in shops and cafes, in businesses and cultural centres, on our high streets and in our countryside,” he said.

“That potential – held back by Westminster for too long – is ready to be unlocked by the right Government, with the right policies, and the determination needed to drive forward change.”

He argued that voting Plaid Cymru would help build a “fairer, better, more prosperous” Wales and prevent what he described as a retreat in the country’s ambitions.

The message follows the publication of Plaid Cymru’s plan for its first 100 days in government, unveiled at the party’s spring conference on Saturday.

Mr ap Iorwerth said the document was intended to demonstrate the party’s “seriousness” about governing and its readiness to act from “day one”.

Labour has led Wales since the Senedd was established in 1999, but recent polling suggests the party could lose its dominant position at this year’s election.

Mr ap Iorwerth said a Plaid-led government would seek a constructive but more assertive relationship with Westminster.

Constructive

“I want to have a constructive relationship with a UK Prime Minister, whoever that is, be it Keir Starmer or his successors, but it will be based on transparency and honesty,” he said.

“It’s not about just shouting louder, but damn it, we do need to shout louder as a nation, because the silence of Welsh Labour when it comes to criticising their colleagues in Westminster is deafening.”

He added that any party leading in the polls “owes it to the Welsh public” to show it is ready to govern immediately if elected.