Nation.Cymru staff

A 57-year-old man has been jailed for 14 months after sending sexual messages to an 11-year-old girl and encouraging her to delete them.

Karl Barker, of Edgbaston Road, Rhyl, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Thursday 26 November. He was convicted of engaging in sexual communication with a child after denying the charge at trial.

Barker sent the messages from his phone between August and December 2024. Police said he had established a relationship of trust with the girl in the months before he began sending them.

Officers arrested Barker at his home after the girl disclosed what had happened. Messages recovered from devices seized by police showed that he had encouraged her to delete them after reading them.

Barker was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

Helen Thorneycroft, a civilian investigator, said: “The sentence imposed today reflects the seriousness of this offence and the significant harm and distress caused by Barker’s actions.

“I want to pay tribute to the incredible strength and courage shown by the young victim throughout this investigation and subsequent court proceedings.

“Having to give evidence and relive such deeply distressing experiences through the trial process is an enormous challenge, particularly for someone so young.”

Ms Thorneycroft also acknowledged the support the girl’s family had given her and urged anyone who had experienced or had concerns about inappropriate or sexual communication with a child to report it.