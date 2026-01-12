Rhyl man sentenced following violent knife attack on two women

A man who tried to kill two women in a violent knife attack at a residential street in Rhyl has been jailed for a minimum of 25 years.

Matthew Macmillan, 38, of Meredith Crescent, Rhyl, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Monday (12 January) after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted murder relating to a frenzied attack last summer.

The court heard that at around 9am on 3 July 2025, police received reports of a disturbance at an address on Meredith Crescent. When officers arrived, they discovered two women – aged 82 and 47 – suffering severe injuries after being brutally assaulted by Macmillan.

Macmillan had first targeted the 82-year-old at her home, repeatedly stabbing her and punching her in the head and face. She managed to escape and fled to a neighbouring property, where the younger woman opened the door to help her.

Macmillan forced his way into that house and launched a second attack, throwing the woman to the ground, stabbing her multiple times and throttling her while repeatedly telling her she was “going to die”.

The attack only ended when officers stormed the property and tasered Macmillan before arresting him. Police later recovered two blood-stained knives used in the attack – one with a broken handle due to the force used.

Both victims were rushed to hospital. The younger woman suffered multiple stab wounds, a punctured lung, fractured ribs and shoulder. The older woman sustained head injuries and knife wounds to her arms, hands and shoulders.

At a previous hearing in November, Macmillan admitted both attempted murder charges.

Judge Niclas Parry imposed an extended 30-year sentence, with a minimum custodial term of 25 years before Macmillan can be considered for release.

‘Savage’

Detective Constable Catherine Farrington described the incident as a “savage, frenzied and unprovoked attack on two innocent women inside their own homes”.

“Macmillan’s intent to inflict grievous harm was clear in this deplorable act of violence,” she said.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Kneale praised both the victims for their courage during the investigation and the officers who intervened at the scene.

“Their swift response likely saved lives,” he said.