Richard Burton and adoptive father Philip Burton to be honoured with Blue Plaques in Neath Port Talbot

Emily Price

Renowned Hollywood actor Richard Burton and his adoptive father and mentor, Philip Burton, will be honoured with Blue Plaques to recognise and celebrate their important contributions to Wales.

The announcement comes during the Richard Burton Centenary 2025, celebrating 100 years since the iconic performer and ‘voice of Wales’ was born in Pontrhydyfen, Afan Valley.

The Centenary reflects on Richard Burton’s life and legacy, celebrating how the community and landscapes of Neath Port Talbot shaped the actor into an inspirational figure of international arts.

Richard Burton’s mentor Philip Burton, will also be honoured through the Blue Plaque scheme.

Philip Burton inspired and encouraged the legendary actor – even becoming his legal guardian and lending him his name.

Having taken the young Richie Jenkins under his wing, the schoolmaster supported Richard to finish his education and pursue his acting dream.

Recently portrayed by Toby Jones in Severn Screen’s film ‘Mr Burton’, Philip Burton’s profound influence on Richard Burton’s career and success will gain greater recognition during Centenary celebrations.

Birthplace

The campaign to get Blue Plaques for both Richard and Philip Burton was sparked by the local community, including the Burton Bont Festival Group who work to celebrate the community and heritage of Richard Burton’s birthplace in Pontrhydyfen.

Richard Burton’s granddaughter, Charlotte Burton, said: “We are so excited that two Blue Plaques will be unveiled in honour of Philip and Richard Burton.

“Thank you to the local community and the Neath Port Talbot council for making this possible.”

Neath Port Talbot Council then drove the scheme forward as part of its Heritage Strategy, devised to manage and protect and celebrate the area’s historic environment.

Cllr Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing from Neath Port Talbot Council, said: “We know that the creative spirit runs deep in Neath Port Talbot, the Dramatic Heart of Wales, and so we are delighted to grant the Blue Plaques to the former homes of Richard Burton and Philip Burton.

“By honouring both men, we are recognising the importance of mentors and teachers to our communities. We are glad to see our local community has embraced the Blue Plaque Scheme, which plays such a vital part in putting our Heritage and Culture Strategies into action.”

The Blue Plaques will be installed during the Richard Burton Centenary Week in November 2025.

