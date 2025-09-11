Richard Burton Centenary seeks young poet for new commission

The Richard Burton Centenary is seeking a young poet for a new writing commission.

2025 marks 100 years since global star of stage and screen, Richard Burton, was born in the Afan Valley village of Pontrhydyfen to a mining family.

Later adopted by his schoolteacher and acting mentor Philip Burton, Richard Burton’s career spanned decades and inspired generations of performers across Wales and the world.

In partnership with Literature Wales the Centenary is inviting young people to enter their original poem in celebration of the life of Burton’s adoptive father, Philip Burton.

Star

Taking Richard under his wing, Philip Burton discovered Richard’s talent while at school, and even encouraged Richard to stay in education and focus on his literary and acting studies.

Recently the subject of biography Behind the Scenes: the Dramatic Lives of Philip Burton by acclaimed researcher Angela John, and Severn Screen’s Mr Burton film, Philip’s impact on Richard’s life is gaining greater recognition in Wales and beyond.

To celebrate the inimitable support Philip Burton gave the Cleopatra actor – providing vocal training, coaching him to hone his acting talent, and formally adopting him to better improve his chances of getting into Oxford – the Richard Burton Centenary is seeking a young poet.

The selected poet will help to tell the story of how Richard Burton’s remarkable career was made possible by the help and support of his community, celebrating the role Philip Burton played in Richard’s success, and highlighting the importance of teachers, mentors and parents in supporting creative endeavours.

‘Unforgettable’

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism & Wellbeing, said: “Richard Burton’s glittering career spanned decades, bringing us unforgettable performances.

“He made a name for himself as a leading man in Shakespeare plays, before jetting off to Hollywood to perform in blockbuster films such as Cleopatra, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Equus, and Look Back in Anger, to name but a few.

“During the Centenary year we are so proud to celebrate the achievements of this Neath Port Talbot-born actor, but we also believe it’s vital we shine a light on the role his mentor and teacher played.

“Philip Burton gave Richard the support he needed to succeed, helping him to train his iconic voice which has become synonymous with Wales and Welsh performing arts.

“Philip Burton didn’t have to take Richard on, he didn’t owe him anything; he simply saw a boy with immense talent, living in difficult circumstances, and gave him a chance.

“During the Centenary year, we want to recognise and celebrate the impact that mentors, teachers and parents can have on budding creatives, especially here in Neath Port Talbot where creativity runs deep.”

He addd: “We encourage young poets from all areas of south Wales and beyond to submit their ideas for a poem, as we’re keen to hear from as many young writers as possible.

“Philip and Richard Burton believed in supporting the next generation, and we want to continue that legacy with this commission.”

Submissions

Poets aged between 16 – 25 are invited to apply, no previous experience is necessary. The poem must be original, and can be submitted in English or in Welsh to [email protected] by 30th September.

Poets submitting their work must be available on Monday 10th November to read their poem at the Blue Plaque unveiling at Philip Burton’s former home.

The winning poet will receive a £500 commission to complete the poem.

Find out more about the commission here.