Rightmove annual survey reveals Wales’ ‘happiest place to live’

Vicky Shaw, Press Association Personal Finance Correspondent

The happiest place to live in Wales has been revealed today following the publication of an annual survey from property portal, Rightmove.

Monmouth came top in Wales, while Richmond upon Thames has been crowned the happiest place to live in Britain overall in an annual survey.

But with easy access to central London and residents being able to stroll down the Thames pathways, spot roaming deer, and enjoy boutiques and cafes, living in Richmond comes at a price – with the average asking price for a home there standing at more than £1 million.

Harrogate in North Yorkshire was placed second, while Cirencester in Gloucestershire was third, according to Rightmove’s 15th annual “happy at home index”.

In Wales, Monmouth was the highest ranked, while in Scotland Kirkcaldy took the top spot.

Last year’s winner, Skipton in North Yorkshire, also remained among Britain’s 10 happiest places to live, ranking seventh in this year’s study, which collected responses from more than 24,000 people.

Richmond upon Thames has returned to number one after previously winning in 2023 and finishing second last year.

The leafy London borough ranked particularly highly across several aspects of local life, including access to nature and green spaces, essential local services, shops and restaurants, employment opportunities and desirable jobs, as well as residents’ pride in their area, Rightmove said.

Fans of hit TV series Ted Lasso will also recognise filming locations in Richmond.

Second-placed Harrogate also ranked highly for access to nature and green spaces, as well as residents’ agreement with the statement: “I can be myself,” according to the study.

Across Britain, four-fifths (81%) of people who took part in the survey said they are happy with where they live.

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “Richmond stands out for offering a combination many people value: easy access to nature and green spaces, without having to give up local services, places to eat and shop, or employment opportunities.

“That balance between greenery and everyday convenience runs through the wider findings.

“Even among people who would ideally choose a rural setting, access to amenities, parks and public transport remains important.

“This year’s results suggest that the places people rate most highly aren’t simply urban or rural, but often bring together some of the best elements of both.”

People took part in the research after being emailed via Rightmove’s database, so the survey was self-selecting.

Mayor of Richmond upon Thames, Councillor Nancy Baldwin, said: “This recognition is especially meaningful because residents highlighted their pride in the local area, our beautiful parks and green spaces, and the local services they rely on every day.

“Above all, it is our people and communities that make Richmond special.”

Amy Reynolds, head of sales at estate agent Antony Roberts, said: “Families are drawn to Richmond for its excellent schools and green spaces, and they stay for the strong sense of community.

“With Richmond Park and the Thames on the doorstep, a thriving town centre and plenty of places to eat, shop and spend time, it offers a quality of life that’s hard to match in London.

“Add in the easy journey into central London, and it’s easy to see why people are so happy to call Richmond home.”

Graham Price, director at Randall Price, said: “What makes Richmond upon Thames such a happy place to live is the balance it offers.

“There’s a real sense of community, plenty going on locally, and people can enjoy the best of both worlds: a great place to call home while still feeling well connected.

“It’s the kind of area people put down roots in, and once they’re here, many don’t want to leave.”

Wales’ number one, Monmouth, is the UK’s first Bee Town, nestled in the tranquil lower reaches of the beautiful Wye Valley and has been a centre for tourism since 1780.

Well known for its iconic 13th century gatehouse bridge, Monmouth has a famous past with its connections to Henry V, Geoffrey of Monmouth and (more recently) Queen, Oasis & Simple Minds who all recorded at Rockfield studios.

Music continues to be an important part of the town’s DNA, with an annual free music festival held every summer.

Monmouth is also renowned for its independent shops – don’t miss Bees for Development, Fingal Rock, Atelier Gilmar and Salt and Pepper. It has restaurants to suit all tastes and plenty of opportunities for a coffee in a café in a quiet courtyard.

Here are Britain’s happiest places to live in 2026, according to Rightmove, with the average asking price for a home and the average asking rent per month:

1. Richmond upon Thames, London, £1,021,256, £3,298

2. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber, £395,776, £1,750

3. Cirencester, South West, £407,368, £1,633

4. Monmouth, Wales, £366,782, £1,395

5. Hove, South East, £476,115, £2,086

6. Chorley, North West, £234,387, £1,011

7. Skipton, Yorkshire and the Humber, £304,033, £1,110

8. Llandrindod Wells, Wales, £234,417, £531

9. Horsham, South East, £470,577, £1,933

10. Hexham, North East, £317,332, £1,329

And here are the happiest places to live within regions or nations, with the regional ranking followed by the ranking overall across Britain:

Wales

1. (4) Monmouth

2. (8) Llandrindod Wells

3. (50) Anglesey

4. (56) New Quay

5. (59) Swansea

East Midlands

1. (ranked 45 across Britain) Loughborough

2. (113) Chesterfield

3. (149) Lincoln

4. (151) Derby

5. (163) Nottingham

East of England

1. (15) Woodbridge

2. (16) St Albans

3. (49) Norwich

4. (54) Ely

5. (61) Hemel Hempstead

London

1. (1) Richmond upon Thames

2. (12) Kensington and Chelsea

3. (13) Kingston upon Thames

4. (41) Westminster

5. (53) Wandsworth

North East

1. (10) Hexham

2. (65) Cleveland

3. (69) Darlington

4. (75) Newcastle upon Tyne

5. (132) Durham

North West

1. (6) Chorley

2. (19) Stockport

3. (20) Altrincham

4. (24) Chester

5. (28) Macclesfield

Scotland

1. (18) Kirkcaldy

2. (39) Perth

3. (40) Inverness

4. (43) Dundee

5. (47) Galashiels

South East

1. (5) Hove

2. (9) Horsham

3. (11) Windsor

4. (21) Guildford

5. (23) Hastings

South West

1. (3) Cirencester

2. (17) St Ives

3. (22) Weymouth

4. (27) Torquay

5. (30) Cheltenham

West Midlands

1. (14) Lichfield

2. (25) Leamington Spa

3. (34) Shrewsbury

4. (36) Tamworth

5. (37) Sutton Coldfield

Yorkshire and the Humber

1. (2) Harrogate

2. (7) Skipton

3. (32) York

4. (68) Hull

5. (76) Halifax