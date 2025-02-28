Rightmove expects surge in revenue this year amid property market recovery

Rightmove said it expects revenue to grow by up to a tenth this year, as rate cuts feed through to lower mortgage rates, leading more would-be homebuyers to its website.

The company reported “supportive” property market trends in the early months of this year, while revenue is expected to be between 8% and 10% higher than 2024.

It pointed to the Bank of England’s decision to cut the base interest rate to 4.5% in February, the lowest level since June 2023, “which is beginning to feed through to lower lending rates for home movers and industry participants”.

Meanwhile, sales in the resale market edged ahead of 2019 levels in August last year and remain there.

Rightmove is the UK’s largest property sales and lettings portal, with users totting up more than five billion views of properties last year, equivalent to 9,400 views per minute.

The company also pointed to more revenue this year coming from its Optimiser Edge product, designed to help estate agents get more views on their properties, as well as another 1% growth in members.