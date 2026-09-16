Rightmove reveals commuter hotspot where average asking prices are rising the fastest in Wales

Nation Cymru staff

New analysis from the UK’s largest property platform Rightmove, has revealed three Welsh ‘commuter hotspots’ where average asking prices are rising amongst the fastest in the UK

New analysis from Rightmove, the UK’s largest property platform, reveals the commuter hotspots where house prices are rising fastest around six of Great Britain’s largest cities: London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow and Cardiff.

The Welsh location with the highest rises is Port Talbot, Neath Port Talbot which is ideally located for commutes to both Cardiff and Swansea.

According to their data, an annual rise of 7.70% has seen the average price in Port Talbot rise to £176,787.

While asking prices are rising fastest in more affordable commuter areas, some higher-priced commuter hotspots have seen asking prices fall, giving buyers more choice in some of the most expensive markets

Across the six cities analysed, the strongest asking price growth is concentrated in commuter locations around Glasgow and Manchester, with 10 of the top 15 ten fastest-growing hotspots located around the two cities.

Many of these locations offer easier access to a major city at a lower price point than commuter hotspots in the south.

Falkirk, Stirlingshire, has the highest price growth of all commuter locations analysed at +13.5%, with an average asking prices of £183,596.

In comparison, many London commuter hotspots command have asking prices in excess of £500,000.

Average asking price growth has generally been more subdued in the cities themselves than in many surrounding commuter areas, but this hasn’t stopped two other Welsh locations also making the list – Barry, Vale Of Glamorgan, where a 5.20% rise has seen prices skyrocket to £261,859 as well as the highly-sought-after Penarth, South Glamorgan where annual price rises of 4.70% have seen prices reach a high price point of £432,414.

Across the six cities analysed, average asking prices are up by 2.9% yearly in Glasgow (£191,530), 1.8% in Manchester (£261,212) and 1.4% in Cardiff (£285,596).

Meanwhile, prices have fallen annually by 0.6% in Birmingham (£251,340), 0.6% in Bristol (£375,205) and 3.1% in London (£646,451).

While some of the strongest growth is being seen in more affordable commuter hotspots in the north, house price growth has been more limited in southern commuter hotspots, mirroring the macro trend.

The scene isn’t altogether glowing for Wales either, with Caerphilly, a favoured Cardiff commuter-spot, recording an average asking price of £251,142 which is a fall of -1.2%.

Colleen Babcock, Rightmove’s property expert says: “Our data highlights two very different stories playing out across some of Britain’s commuter markets. In the more affordable locations around Glasgow and Manchester, asking prices are rising strongly as buyers look for value within reach of major cities. Meanwhile, some of the more expensive commuter hotspots are seeing prices ease, which could create opportunities for buyers who may previously have been priced out. For anyone considering a move, it’s a reminder that looking a little further beyond the main city locations can often open up more options and better value for money.”

Shona Crawford, Director at Rettie said: “ When you combine excellent educational opportunities with connectivity, amenity and access to the countryside, it’s clear why demand for these locations remains so resilient.”

Top 15 commuter hotspots by annual asking price growth

Commuter hotspots Nearby city Average asking price Annual price change Falkirk, Stirlingshire Glasgow £183,596 13.50% Rochdale, Greater Manchester Manchester £238,115 8.70% Broxbourne, Hertfordshire London £654,263 8.10% St. Helens, Merseyside Manchester £192,570 7.80% Port Talbot, Neath Port Talbot Cardiff £176,787 7.70% Wishaw, Lanarkshire Glasgow £140,127 7.00% Wigan, Greater Manchester Manchester £193,347 6.20% Stalybridge, Greater Manchester Manchester £265,378 5.60% Greenock, Inverclyde Glasgow £135,151 5.30% Hamilton, Lanarkshire Glasgow £174,869 5.30% Wolverhampton, West Midlands Birmingham £230,737 5.20% Barry, Vale Of Glamorgan Cardiff £261,859 5.20% East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire Glasgow £174,348 5.10% Dumbarton, Dunbartonshire Glasgow £168,045 5.00% Penarth, South Glamorgan Cardiff £432,414 4.70%

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.