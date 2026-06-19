Rioters jailed for involvement in disorder sparked by death of two teenagers

A total of 30 people have been sentenced for their involvement in Cardiff riots sparked by the death of two teenagers.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died in May 2023 when they crashed on an electric bike in the Ely area of the city.

The subsequent violence and disorder was sparked when news of their deaths and the suggestion police had been pursuing the pair prior to the incident spread throughout the community and on social media.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, passed sentences for 30 defendants at Cardiff Crown Court on June 17, 18 and 19.

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Lloyd-Clarke said: “The loss of Kyrees and Harvey has obviously caused the most terrible grief to their families.

“The deaths of Kyrees and Harvey also brought grief to their community in Ely.

“As the terrible news began to spread, people gathered near the scene.

“Very soon rumours began to spread about the cause of the crash, including rumours on social media, and the police were blamed.

“More people came to join the crowd, not just those in the immediate vicinity but also from the surrounding area.

“Anger and hostility towards the police began to build.”

The court heard the crowd became openly aggressive towards the police as officers tried to expand the cordon around the scene of the crash.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke said: “The police officers at the scene were abused and threatened with violence.

“As the police were moving the crowd further back, some people in the crowd began throwing missiles at the police – bottles, bricks, stones, bits of plasterboard, and other items were thrown at the officers.

“The missile throwing continued for hours.”

The court heard the size of the crowd continued to grow into the evening and people filmed and live-streamed the escalating violence on social media, with cars being set alight and petrol bombs thrown.

A total of 31 police officers and one member of the public suffered injuries during the riot, ranging from bruising to sprained limbs and concussions, and “substantial damage” was caused to the community.

The riot continued until the crowd began to disperse at around midnight.

This week, 30 defendants received the following sentences:

Ashdon O’Dare, 28, of Ely, Cardiff – six years and six months imprisonment.

Lee Robinson, 39, of Caerau, Cardiff – six years and six months imprisonment.

Luke Williams, 32, of Caerau, Cardiff – six years imprisonment.

Michaela Gonzales, 37, of Ely, Cardiff – five years and two months imprisonment.

Jordan Bratcher, 27, of Llanishen, Cardiff – five years and six months imprisonment.

Tyler Stapleton, 26, of Ely, Cardiff – four years and four months imprisonment.

Zayne Farrugia, 26, of Caerau, Cardiff – six years imprisonment.

Jordan Webster, 30, of Ely, Cardiff – five years and seven months imprisonment.

Jaydon Westcott, 21, of Ely, Cardiff – five years and two months imprisonment.

Jumana Fouad, 19, of Ely, Cardiff – 24-month community order and 15 days of rehabilitation activity.

Lianna Tucker, 20, of Ely, Cardiff – 24-month community order and 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

Connor O’Sullivan, 27, of Caerau, Cardiff – five years imprisonment.

Callum O’Sullivan, 25, of Ely, Cardiff – three years and nine months imprisonment.

Lee-Martin McQuade, 30, of Ely, Cardiff – six years and four months imprisonment.

Gemma Virgin, 45, of Ely, Cardiff – three years and eight months imprisonment.

Malaki McQuade, 19, of Ely, Cardiff – six years in a Young Offenders’ Institution.

Liam Black, 21, of Ely, Cardiff – six years and nine months in a Young Offenders’ Institution.

Harvey James, 20, of Fairwater, Cardiff – 24-month rehabilitation order.

McKenzie Pring, 21, of Caerau, Cardiff – four years in a Young Offenders’ Institution.

Jayden Baston, 21, of Caerau, Cardiff – four years and six months in a Young Offenders’ Institution.

Kieron Beccano, 27, of Ely, Cardiff – five years and six months imprisonment.

James Chappell, 31, of Barry – four years and four months imprisonment.

Jasmine Smith, 21, of Heath, Cardiff – 24-month community order.

Liam Williams, 21, of Rumney, Cardiff – four years and three months imprisonment.

Jamie Stephen Bateman, 28, of Caerau, Cardiff – five years and nine months imprisonment.

Jamie Jones, 25, Llanrumney, Cardiff – five years and two months imprisonment.

Cameron Francis Carter, 20, of Ely, Cardiff – five years and three months imprisonment.

Ryan Knight, 21, of Splott, Cardiff – five years and four months imprisonment.

Kyle Telemaque, 20, of Ely, Cardiff – five years in a Young Offenders’ Institution.

Matthew Evans, 22, of Ely, Cardiff – six years and four months imprisonment.

Ten youths have previously been sentenced for rioting, and five adults have been sentenced for other offences related to the riot.

Nathan Fear of the CPS said: “These events occurred after the tragic deaths of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans, and our thoughts remain with their families.

“What followed was a serious outbreak of disorder, where individuals engaged in violence and caused significant damage within the community.

“For local residents, this was an extremely frightening incident, with rioting taking place on their streets and outside their homes.

“This was a complex prosecution involving multiple defendants and extensive evidence, including drone footage, social media and police body‑worn video.

“That careful, detailed work allowed us to demonstrate each person’s role in the riot.

“These sentences reflect the seriousness of this offending and send a clear message that this type of violence will not be tolerated.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found no indication of contact between the police vehicle and the e-bike immediately before the collision.

While CCTV showed a police van earlier driving behind the teenagers, it was approximately half-a-mile from the bike, on a different road, when the fatal crash happened, the IOPC said.

However, the investigation concluded the officer who was driving the van has a gross misconduct case to answer over the accuracy of accounts he provided to colleagues.

IOPC investigators also concluded the officer has a case to answer in relation to his driving and language he used in relation to the boys at the crash scene.

The IOPC said arrangements are being made for the misconduct hearing.