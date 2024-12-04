‘Rip-off’ car park scheme backed

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A national park scheme to redevelop a beach car park has been given the go-ahead despite the local community council’s fears charges would “rip off” visitors.

In an application recommended for approval at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee, the national park sought permission for the demolition and replacement of the existing public convenience block, the creation of an access ramp and steps to south slipway, the erection of a beach wheelchair storage building, and works to the existing car park, including new pay and display machines, at Newport Sands.

Concerns

The works include an extra 52 car parking spaces over the 43 currently there, along with an increase in disabled parking spaces.

Newport Sands/Traeth Mawr became car-free last May; the Authority ended parking on the Newport Sands beach after purchasing the land in 2023, in response to growing safety concerns.

It said the beach would be a ‘car-free’ zone, with exceptions only allowed for emergency services and essential car users such as the RNLI and coastguards.

Visitors

A petition was later launched demanding a backtrack, saying an outright ban will have an adverse effect on a wide cross-section of beach users, including disabled visitors.

Last July, members of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s authority agreed to keep the car-free resolution, along with “actively pursuing options of how to improve access for people living with disability”.

Back in March, proposals for the changes outlined in the application were discussed, with anticipated costs associated for the project in the region of £330-£350,000.

A report for committee members received at the December meeting said: “The proposal will result in improved and enhanced services for visitors to the Newport Sands car park by providing better beach access, clearly laid out parking bays and pedestrian zones, improved public convenience facilities, and landscaping enhancements across the site. The provision of a changing places facility, beach wheelchair storage and new access ramp are likely to assist in enhancing access for wheelchair users to this site.”

Concerns had been raised by Nevern Community Council, who had called for its refusal, saying: “Nevern Community Councillors are concerned that visitors pay for the car parking and then also have to pay for the use of the toilets, it is felt that this double pay is ripping people off and taking advantage of visitors.”

Design

It also raised concerns about parts of the design of the scheme.

Members at the December meeting heard small amendments had been made to the scheme, with officers saying “a significant number of comments” had been received from people saying they would be prepared to pay for improved facilities, with the toilets charges helping to cover the site costs.

The application was unanimously backed by park planners.

