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Rise in fuel prices has ‘almost ground to a halt’

13 Apr 2026 2 minute read
A petrol pump out of use. Photo credit: Lucy North/PA Wire

The rise in fuel prices since the start of the Middle East conflict has nearly reached a standstill, new figures show.

Average pump prices at UK forecourts increased for the 43rd consecutive day on Monday to reach 158.3p per litre for petrol and 191.5p per litre for diesel, the RAC said.

But that means prices have increased by less than a penny since Thursday.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “The increases have almost ground to a halt.

“With dated Brent crude under 100 US dollars a barrel for the last three trading days, there’s now scope to see prices finally starting to go the other way.

“But, as always, it’s a highly volatile situation with much depending on what happens with the Strait of Hormuz.

“And, if the oil price was to go well over 100 US dollars again this week, any hopes of slight forecourt reductions will inevitably disappear.”

Brent crude jumped back past 100 US dollars a barrel on Monday after US President Donald Trump vowed to blockade Iranian ports.

The latest pump prices represent hikes of 25p per litre for petrol and 49p per litre for diesel from the day the war began on February 28.

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Jeff
Jeff
3 hours ago

Remember this is all trumps doing.

1
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hdavies15
hdavies15
35 minutes ago
Reply to  Jeff

.. and that Israeli thug who does no wrong in the eyes of the Orange blubber mountain. Not sure any more which is pulling the other’s strings, or do they take turns?

Last edited 33 minutes ago by hdavies15
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Cadwgan
Cadwgan
11 minutes ago

We should drill the north sea

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