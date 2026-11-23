Rishi Sunak warns against reopening ‘divisive’ Brexit debate
Rishi Sunak has warned Andy Burnham against reigniting the “divisive” Brexit debate, saying it would become an “all-consuming” distraction for the Government.
The Conservative former prime minister said he did not envisage the UK rejoining the bloc in the next five years, as he became the latest in a string of former leaders to caution against reopening the question over future UK-EU ties.
Mr Sunak’s intervention came after Theresa May urged Mr Burnham to “accept Brexit and move on”, and following similar, earlier warnings by fellow ex-Tory leaders Boris Johnson and Lord David Cameron.
Sir Tony Blair, a Labour former premier, on Sunday argued that Britain should only rejoin the bloc if it reforms and allows more technological innovation.
Asked whether the UK could be back in the EU within five years, Mr Sunak said: “I don’t see that, and I think it’s, as you just mentioned, I think Andy Burnham himself has said he wouldn’t want to go back into Europe when it comes to areas like financial services or technology and that’s because they’re so critical to our future growth.”
He also told Sky News in an interview airing in full on Tuesday: “I certainly wouldn’t reopen up this whole debate about rejoining the EU.
“Obviously it’s divisive. But we saw last time around, it was also all consuming.
“So, it ends up being a huge distraction for government.”
During his premiership from 2022 to 2024, Mr Sunak oversaw an improvement in UK-EU relations after the rancour of the Johnson years and agreed the Windsor framework easing post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland – the thorniest outstanding issue with Brussels.
Mr Sunak, reflecting on his tenure in Downing Street in another trailed clip of the interview, said, “I don’t think the country probably saw the best side of me”, putting this down to “partly circumstances, partly experience”.
His Tory predecessor, Baroness May of Maidenhead, whose time in office between 2016 and 2019 was marred by her unsuccessful attempt to execute a Brexit deal, also warned negotiations with the EU consume vast amounts of government time and resources.
She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “That’s one of the reasons why I look slightly aghast at what Andy Burnham is talking about, further negotiations of going into the EU.
“Also we, as a country, we voted for Brexit.
“When I was prime minister I was very clear, we should deliver on that vote.
“So, I’m afraid my message to him really is… people voted for Brexit. Brexit is done. Just accept Brexit and move on.”
Mr Burnham intends to discuss options for future ties with the EU over the next 12 months, after striking deals at Friday’s Brussels summit covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme.
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All the people that failed this test and enforced a humongous self harm act on the UK are telling us to keep on self harming.
Brexit itself kept the issue open because it was never going to work and the people that told you so were ignored.
Why do we entertain the failures.
Okay, so let’s bar all elections after the next one. Whichever party gets in next will rule in perpetuity and all rival parties shall be outlawed as “terrorist” organisations. Does that sound good to you Rishi?
If it had worked we would be on 2 PM’s. (Ignoring Blair as he has sold out). And this cabal could name the benefits, which they cannot, because there are none.
Oh dear, the Tories lecturing us on economics – they have no shame!
You have to laugh at Conservative clown, Rishi Sunak. Any division was caused by his idiocratic party when PM David Cameron feared the threat of Ukip to Tory constituencies, so foolishly called the 2016 Brexit referendum. It’s they who have caused the subsequent chaos and economic damage to Britain, more so Wales. I think it’s best that he keeps his big mouth shut. That’s his best quality. When he’s silent.
What a completely stupid argument “people voted for Brexit. Brexit is done. Just accept Brexit and move on.”
That suggest once a law or treaty is passed you can never revisit, amend, or replace them.
Theresa May says “we voted for Brexit” as if the vote over 10 years ago (just 51.9% in favour in spite of the “Exit” campaign’s many false claims) was highly decisive and valid for evermore. The last 6 opinion polls on Brexit show an average of 62% of the people of the UK now favour the UK re-joining the EU. Ignoring the wishes of this almost two-thirds majority, as Mrs May implies, is shockingly unprincipled. The reaction to this should surely be another Brexit referendum.