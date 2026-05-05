Rising costs of starting a family are creating a ‘baby gap’ according to landmark report

A landmark study has found a growing number of people in the UK are having fewer children than they want, not because of changing attitudes to parenthood, but because of rising financial and structural pressures.

The figures show that 79% of people who have tried to conceive in the past five years want more children than they currently have, rising to 88% among those with one child, pointing to a widening “baby gap” shaped by external constraints rather than personal choice.

The cost of starting and raising a family is emerging as a key factor behind this shift, around £250,000 to raise a child to the age of 18.1

A quarter (25%) of people said housing affordability and constraints are preventing them from growing their family, according to figures by Wild Nutrition.

Set against a backdrop of rising living costs, expensive childcare and economic uncertainty, the findings suggest that for many, the decision to have children is increasingly dictated by finances rather than desire.

This pressure is reflected in national trends, with UK birth rates continuing to fall. The fertility rate has dropped to 1.41, well below the 2.1 replacement rate, while the average age of parents continues to rise – now 31-years-old for mothers and 34-years-old for fathers.

Birth rates are declining across most age groups2, with increases seen only among those a

aged over 40, highlighting how many are delaying parenthood rather than choosing to have fewer children outright.

Among younger adults, 10% of Gen Z respondents said they ‘know nothing’ about fertility, and one in five feel uncomfortable discussing it even with their partner.

There is clear support for earlier education, with around 40% backing the inclusion of fertility topics in schools, including egg health, sperm health and hormonal health.

Projections suggest the number of children in the UK could fall by a further 7% (around 800,000) by 20353.

While financial pressures dominate, the research shows that people face a combination of barriers when trying to grow their families.

More than half (52%) required medical intervention during their fertility journey, and nearly a quarter (23%) spent over two years trying to conceive. The emotional toll is also significant, with 38% reporting negative mental health impacts, rising to 99% among those undergoing fertility treatment.

And whilst discussions about fertility are often focused on women’s bodies, male factors account for around half of all fertility challenges. Evidence suggests that around one in five men are estimated to have a sperm count below World Health Organization guidelines, and research suggests average sperm counts have fallen by around 50% since the 1970s.

Gail Madalena, Fertility Nutritional Therapist says People often assume fertility begins the moment they decide to try for a baby. In reality, egg and sperm health are shaped months and years earlier. By the time someone starts thinking about fertility, their body has already been responding to its environment for a long time.