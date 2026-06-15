Rising numbers of children struggling with loneliness reaching out to Childline for support

Nation.Cymru Staff

Thousands of children and young people sought help from Childline for feelings of loneliness last year, with new figures showing a rise in demand for support among teenagers.

The NSPCC has released new data in support of Loneliness Awareness Week, an event hosted by Marmalade Trust, which inspires conversations about loneliness and promotes connections across the world.

In 2025/26, the NSPCC-run service delivered 4,893, counselling sessions, to children and young people seeking support to cope with loneliness – an annual increase of 7%.

Where age was known, almost half of all counselling sessions (45%) were delivered to teenagers between the ages of 16-18.

Several cited fears of being isolated and inability to make friends when going through major life changes, such as moving to university or starting a new job.

Childline counselling sessions last year for the issue peaked in July.

One boy, aged 12 from Wales, told Childline: “I feel completely out of touch with the world – like nothing is real. I don’t have any friends and I can’t stand being around my family, so I spend all my time in my room just wasting away.”

A girl, aged 17, said: “Recently my ‘friend’ cancelled on me, then later I saw she was out with other friends when she posted about it online. I feel so let down and so alone, I really feel like I have no friends.”

When discussing loneliness, children across all ages reached out to the service to talk about related issues, including:

Wanting a sense of belonging or connection,

Being online contributing to feelings of loneliness, such as seeing their friends post about their lives online or being excluded from group chats,

Feeling like friends and family are too busy to talk or spend time with them,

Becoming lonely as a result of being bullied,

Not knowing where to seek support for loneliness.

Shaun Friel, Childline Director, said: “It’s heart-breaking to see so many young people turning to Childline because they feel lonely.

“At Childline, we’re hearing older teenagers expressing worries that they won’t fit in when they are going through significant life changes such as starting college, university or a new job and younger children feeling left out of social plans during the summer holidays.

“It is important that we acknowledge these feelings and don’t ignore them. This Loneliness Awareness Week, we want to remind children and young people that Childline is here for them, no matter what their situation.”

The NSPCC has released tips for children struggling with loneliness and advice to parents on how to support young people.

For adults to help children and young people who might be experiencing loneliness:

Communicate openly: Encourage children to talk about their feelings and listen without judgement. Discover what’s causing the problem: Gently explore why they might be feeling this way and validate their emotions. Encourage socialising: Help children find opportunities to connect with peers through hobbies, clubs, or activities. Help them build their confidence: Celebrate their strengths and achievements and remind them of the positive relationships in their lives. Build a supportive environment: Loneliness isn’t something that can be resolved with one conversation. It is important to create an environment of openness where a child can talk to you about their feelings and any struggles they may be facing.

Advice for children who are struggling with loneliness:

Do things that feel positive: Try your best to take part in activities you enjoy, whether that’s playing a sport, listening to music, reading a book, or drawing. Small positive actions really can have a big impact on your mood. Take care of yourself: When you are struggling with difficult feelings, it is important to continue to prioritise your basic needs such as eating well, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep. Taking care of your body can have a positive impact on your mental health. Try to find ways to socialise: Whether it’s joining a club, connecting with peers at school, or reaching out to a trusted friend, prioritising socialising can help to reduce feelings of loneliness Remember it is always okay to ask for help: Speak to a trusted adult, a teacher, a friend, or contact Childline. No matter what you’re feeling, you don’t have to go through it alone.

Childline is available for young people via the phone on 0800 1111 and online through the 121 chat on the Childline website.