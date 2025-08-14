Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Rising pothole damage linked to high temperatures

14 Aug 2025 2 minute read
Potholes

An increase in pothole-related vehicle breakdowns has been attributed to high temperatures.

The AA said it received 50,091 UK call-outs in July caused by poor road surfaces.

This is up 2.1% compared with the same month last year, and reverses a trend of declining pothole-related breakdowns earlier in 2025.

High temperatures this summer are partly to blame for the increase, according to the AA.

It said heat has caused worsening of already weak road surfaces, worn or damaged tyres being more susceptible to failure, and an increase in tourists using rural roads which often receive a low priority for maintenance.

Common vehicle problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

RAC figures show the average cost of repairing anything more than a puncture is £460.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has previously said broken roads “can risk lives and cost families hundreds if not thousands of pounds on repairs”, adding that councils should “get on with the job” of repairing them.

Heatwave

AA president Edmund King said: “This summer’s heatwave has starkly exposed the fragility of Britain’s roads.

“While investment and repair campaigns have made a difference, the recent setback illustrates that much more must be done to create a safe and reliable road network for everyone.

“We urge the Government and local authorities to redouble their efforts in tackling the pothole crisis, prioritising rural routes and frequently-used cycling and motorcycling corridors.”

The AA is part of a campaign group named the Pothole Partnership.

‘Extreme weather’

Ben Rawding, general manager at construction equipment manufacturer JCB, which is another member, said the breakdown figures show the road network remains “vulnerable”, especially under the strain of “extreme weather”.

He added: “While funding plays a vital role, it’s innovation that enables us to do more with the resources already available.

“Moving away from short-term fixes is essential if we’re to make meaningful and lasting progress.”

The cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at a record £16.8 billion.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Fanny Hill
Fanny Hill
3 hours ago

Ironic when you consider that fixing potholes was a priority for climate change denying Reform candidates in recent council elections.

-2
Reply
Ian Michael Williams
Ian Michael Williams
2 hours ago
Reply to  Fanny Hill

Should change you first name to…FUNNY

2
Reply
Fanny Hill
Fanny Hill
51 minutes ago
Reply to  Ian Michael Williams

Ooh, you are awful, but I like you!

0
Reply
Frank
Frank
2 hours ago

We had potholes long before the hot weather. It is sheer neglect by the government and a very feeble excuse. They hope that bullsh** will baffle brains as usual. What are they doing with the cash we give them for maintaining the roads?

1
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
38 minutes ago
Reply to  Frank

Spending it on trips overseas, flying first class, to conferences to chat about …. climate change ! You couldn’t make it up if asked to script a black comedy.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.