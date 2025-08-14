Rising pothole damage linked to high temperatures

An increase in pothole-related vehicle breakdowns has been attributed to high temperatures.

The AA said it received 50,091 UK call-outs in July caused by poor road surfaces.

This is up 2.1% compared with the same month last year, and reverses a trend of declining pothole-related breakdowns earlier in 2025.

High temperatures this summer are partly to blame for the increase, according to the AA.

It said heat has caused worsening of already weak road surfaces, worn or damaged tyres being more susceptible to failure, and an increase in tourists using rural roads which often receive a low priority for maintenance.

Common vehicle problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

RAC figures show the average cost of repairing anything more than a puncture is £460.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has previously said broken roads “can risk lives and cost families hundreds if not thousands of pounds on repairs”, adding that councils should “get on with the job” of repairing them.

Heatwave

AA president Edmund King said: “This summer’s heatwave has starkly exposed the fragility of Britain’s roads.

“While investment and repair campaigns have made a difference, the recent setback illustrates that much more must be done to create a safe and reliable road network for everyone.

“We urge the Government and local authorities to redouble their efforts in tackling the pothole crisis, prioritising rural routes and frequently-used cycling and motorcycling corridors.”

The AA is part of a campaign group named the Pothole Partnership.

‘Extreme weather’

Ben Rawding, general manager at construction equipment manufacturer JCB, which is another member, said the breakdown figures show the road network remains “vulnerable”, especially under the strain of “extreme weather”.

He added: “While funding plays a vital role, it’s innovation that enables us to do more with the resources already available.

“Moving away from short-term fixes is essential if we’re to make meaningful and lasting progress.”

The cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at a record £16.8 billion.

