Rising rail passenger numbers spark fresh call for hourly service on Cambrian Line

Emily Price

Rising rail passenger numbers across mid Wales have sparked fresh calls for the Welsh Government to deliver a long-promised hourly service on the Cambrian Line.

Newly released official statistics, shared by local rail user groups, show significant growth in passenger usage at stations along the line, which connects Aberystwyth with Shrewsbury via Newtown and Welshpool.

The figures suggest demand for rail travel along the scenic route is increasing year on year, despite continued delays to planned service improvements.

Welshpool station recorded 176,730 passengers over the latest 12-month period, up from 155,906 the previous year – an increase of 13.36%.

Newtown saw an even sharper rise, with passenger numbers increasing by 22.15% to 171,366.

Further along the line, Caersws experienced the biggest proportional growth, with usage jumping by 40.70% to 69,134 passengers.

Aberystwyth remains the busiest station on the Cambrian Line, with 298,878 passengers, up 8.26% on the previous year.

The growth comes as plans for an hourly service on the Cambrian Line continue to face delays.

An hourly service between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury was first announced in 2014, but has yet to be fully delivered.

Transport for Wales has now indicated that the service will not be introduced until 2026 – twelve years after it was originally promised.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats say the continued rise in passenger numbers demonstrates both the need for, and viability of, an hourly all-stations service.

Connections

The party argues an improved frequency would encourage more people to choose rail over cars, support local businesses, and improve connections at Shrewsbury to the wider UK rail network.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd Candidate for Gwynedd Maldwyn Cllr Glyn Preston said: “These figures clearly demonstrate sustained and growing demand for rail services in mid Wales, even in the absence of the level of service that was promised. Significant increases in passenger numbers at Welshpool, Newtown and Caersws underline the importance of the Cambrian Line to our local economy and communities.

“An hourly service was announced over a decade ago, yet passengers continue to face delay after delay because Labour continue to neglect mid Wales.

“With usage rising across the line, there is now a strong, evidence-based case for the Welsh Government to bring forward the introduction of an hourly, all-stations service. mid Wales should not continue to be treated as an afterthought when it comes to transport investment.”

New trains

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “It is fantastic to see more passengers using Transport for Wales services on the Cambrian Line.

“Transport for Wales is working hard alongside Network Rail to introduce brand new trains onto the Cambrian Line next year as part of our £800m investment in new fleets.

“Once the new trains are in place Transport for Wales will then be able to deliver an hourly service on the line between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury.”

Capacity

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said: “Transport for Wales has invested in the Cambrian line and has improved capacity, strengthened revenue protection and increased our staff onboard.

“This has assisted in the growth we’ve seen on the Cambrian Line this year, which is a clear reflection of how important these services are to the communities and destinations they connect.

“Our priority is getting the brand-new Class 197 trains into service on the Cambrian line during 2026 with a view to increasing frequency on this line.

“We remain committed to planning a timetable that supports both local residents and the region’s thriving tourism economy.”