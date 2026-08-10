River restoration projects to reconnect over 18km of habitat

More than 18km of river habitat will be reconnected, along with improved fish passage and restored more natural river processes, as part of two major restoration projects in Wales.

Natural Resources Wales’ (NRW) Upper Wye Catchment Restoration Project is working in partnership with Powys County Council to replace two ageing pipe or Irish bridges on the rivers Cammarch and Duhonw, near Builth Wells, with new clear-span bridge structures.

The existing pipe bridges restrict the movement of fish and sediment through the river and require ongoing maintenance due to gravel and woody debris becoming trapped during high flows.

Replacing them with clear-span bridges will remove these barriers, allowing the rivers to function more naturally while providing more resilient crossings for landowners.

The upper reaches of these Wye tributaries are described as “vital” spawning grounds for important and threatened species such as Atlantic Salmon.

The projects will reconnect more than 18km of upstream habitat for species including Atlantic salmon, lamprey and bullhead, whilst restoring the natural movement of gravel, helping ensure a clean and healthy environment required for successful egg survival.

The work forms part of the upper Wye Catchment Restoration Project, funded through the Welsh Government’s Nature and Climate Emergency Fund, which is restoring the condition of the upper River Wye Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

Before construction work began on the Duhonw, NRW specialists carried out a fish rescue to safely relocate fish from the work area before the river was temporarily diverted.

Using specialist electrofishing equipment, the team carefully captured and relocated 5 Atlantic salmon parr (young fish), 12 bullhead, 2 eels, and around 50 trout fry and parr to a suitable stretch of river downstream.

The rescue highlighted the importance of undertaking fish rescues before in-channel works begin, and the need for the removal of the pipe bridges.

Electrofishing is a technique used by trained operators, temporarily stunning fish before they are allowed to recover and are released unharmed into suitable habitat.

Project Lead, Susie Tudge, said: “By working closely with Powys County Council, we have been able to progress two projects that will deliver lasting environmental benefits.

“Fish and other wildlife using these tributaries will feel the effects straight away, while the wider community will also benefit from healthier, more resilient rivers. At a time when our rivers face increasing pressures, we are proud to be taking positive steps to strengthen these important tributaries of the River Wye.”

The upper Wye Catchment Restoration Project works with farmers, landowners and local organisations to restore rivers across the Wye catchment through practical, nature-based solutions that improve water quality, restore habitats and build resilience to climate change.

Construction work on both bridge replacement projects is now underway.

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