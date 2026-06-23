River to see extra water released to protect fish during heatwave

Nation Cymru staff

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has released extra water into a Welsh river to help reduce the risk of fish deaths during the exceptionally high temperatures being experienced across Wales.

At midday on Monday 22 June, NRW increased the discharge from Llyn Tegid into the River Dee by 2 cubic metres per second – a rise of around 30%.

This increase has been carefully timed to reach the tideway downstream of Chester Weir on Wednesday morning, when the highest temperatures are forecast. The higher flow will be maintained for between two and three days.

This action means that more than double the amount of water will reach the tideway than would naturally occur under current conditions. By increasing river flows at a critical time, NRW aims to reduce stress on fish caused by low water levels and reduced oxygen levels linked to high temperatures.

The additional water has been taken from the Special Release Allocation, a dedicated volume within the River Dee Regulation Scheme set aside to deliver environmental benefits when needed.

Robert Bissell, Team Leader, Hydrology & Water Resource Management at NRW, said:

“Prolonged periods of hot weather and low flows can place significant pressure on fish and other wildlife. By using the Special Release Allocation, we are able to respond quickly and provide additional support to the river environment when it is most needed.”

“We will continue to monitor conditions closely and take further action where necessary to protect the River Dee and its wildlife.”