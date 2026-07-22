River Tywi pollution claims under investigation

Mark Mansfield

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has confirmed it is investigating reports of suspected pollution in the River Tywi after growing concern from local communities and campaigners.

The environmental regulator said it had received reports of suspected pollution, along with a report of one dead fish, and officers had visited the river on Saturday and again on Monday to carry out monitoring and assessments.

The update follows weeks of public concern, including allegations shared widely on social media that pollution was entering the river from an industrial site.

In a statement, NRW said investigations were continuing and that it was aware of speculation surrounding a possible discharge from a particular site.

“NRW received a report of suspected pollution in the area, along with a report of one dead fish. These reports were assessed and form part of our ongoing investigations,” the regulator said.

“We are aware that there has been considerable speculation regarding a potential discharge from a particular site. This forms part of NRW’s ongoing investigations.”

NRW thanked members of the public for reporting their concerns, saying information provided by local communities was “invaluable” in helping identify and investigate potential pollution incidents.

The regulator described the River Tywi as one of Carmarthenshire’s most important natural assets, supporting internationally significant wildlife, local communities and recreation.

“We take all reports of pollution seriously. We work hard to investigate environmental offences and, where evidence supports it, we will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action,” the statement added.

“We currently have a number of environmental enforcement investigations ongoing, reflecting our commitment to holding polluters to account and protecting Carmarthenshire’s environment.”

Outfall

Earlier this month, Nation.Cymru reported claims by the Carmarthen Coracle & Netsmen’s Association that waste was being discharged into the Tywi from an outfall linked to the Mekatek waste and recycling site in Johnstown.

The group shared footage on social media which prompted renewed calls for action over the health of the river.

Separate community-led water quality testing carried out by the Carmarthen Riverside Association, with support from University of Wales Trinity Saint David, also found elevated levels of phosphates, nitrates and nitrites at a number of locations along the lower Tywi catchment.

At the time, NRW said foam visible at the outfall could result from the treatment process and would not necessarily indicate pollution. It said an intermittent fault had been identified in Mekatek’s anti-foam dosing system, which had since been repaired, and that discharge monitoring would continue.

Nation.Cymru contacted Mekatek earlier this month but had not received a response.

NRW has urged anyone who witnesses suspected pollution to report it directly via its online reporting service or by calling its 24-hour incident hotline on 0300 065 3000, saying direct reports allow officers to respond more quickly than information shared on social media.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.