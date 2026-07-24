River Tywi pollution investigation uncovers potential contamination source

Mark Mansfield

Natural Resources Wales says it has identified a potential source of pollution entering the River Tywi but cannot reveal further details because of the possibility of future enforcement action.

The development marks a significant step in the regulator’s investigation after reports of discoloured water, foam and foul odours prompted widespread concern among local residents and campaigners earlier this month.

Environmental samples collected by NRW have confirmed that naturally occurring marine algae was responsible for some of the visible foam and discolouration reported by members of the public.

However, the regulator said that its investigation had also uncovered a separate potential source of pollution entering the river.

Huwel Manley, NRW’s Head of South West Operations, said: “Separate to the presence of algae, our investigations this week have also led us to establishing a potential source of pollution into the River Tywi which we are investigating further. We cannot release further information at this present time to avoid jeopardising future enforcement action.”

Mr Manley said the sampling and analysis completed so far had confirmed the presence of marine algae, which is common at this time of year and can become more noticeable during periods of warm weather and increased sunshine.

He said it could appear as foam, surface scum, discoloured water or deposits along the shoreline, while reports of unpleasant odours also coincided with tide times, which can concentrate and move algae.

The latest update follows weeks of public debate over the health of the River Tywi.

Earlier this week, Nation.Cymru reported that NRW had launched an investigation after receiving reports of suspected pollution and a dead fish. Officers visited the river on several occasions to carry out inspections, monitoring and environmental sampling.

The investigation followed claims by the Carmarthen Coracle & Netsmen’s Association that waste was being discharged into the Tywi from an outfall linked to the Mekatek waste and recycling site in Johnstown. The group shared video footage on social media, prompting renewed calls for action over the condition of the river.

Separate community-led water quality testing carried out by the Carmarthen Riverside Association, with support from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, detected raised nutrient levels, including phosphates, nitrates and nitrites, at a number of locations in the lower Tywi catchment.

At the time, NRW said foam visible at the outfall could be a by-product of the treatment process and did not necessarily indicate pollution. It also said an intermittent fault had been identified in Mekatek’s anti-foam dosing system, which had since been repaired, and that monitoring of the discharge would continue.

Court proceedings

Mr Manley said NRW was continuing to regulate activities across the Tywi catchment and had a number of environmental enforcement investigations under way, including some that were nearing court proceedings.

“We understand the concerns people have about the River Tywi and we take all reports of potential pollution seriously,” he said.

“NRW is actively regulating activities across the Tywi catchment and currently has a number of ongoing enforcement cases relating to activities along the river, including cases that are nearing court proceedings. Where we find evidence of non-compliance, we will take the appropriate action.”

Nation.Cymru contacted Mekatek earlier this month but had not received a response.

NRW has urged anyone who witnesses a suspected pollution incident to report it through its 24-hour incident hotline on 0300 065 3000 or via its online reporting service so officers can investigate promptly.

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