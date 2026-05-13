Rivers and beaches inspire Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2026’s Chair and Crown

A piece of a historic lifeboat and the colours of the island’s beaches have inspired the Chair and Crown for Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn 2026.

The Chair and Crown, important symbols of the Eisteddfod presented to the winners of the poetry competitions, were unveiled at a special event in Oriel Môn, Llangefni today (Tuesday 12 May).

Two heads came together to create this year’s Chair, sponsored by the Anglesey Agricultural Society, starting with the original design concept by Gaerwen-based architect, Rhiannon Williams of DEWIS Architecture.

Her design drew inspiration from the theme ‘from the rivers to the sea’ and also featured the island’s windmills. The baton was then passed on to Siôn Edwards, a carpenter whose work is greatly admired by Rhiannon.

Siôn, a former Design and Technology teacher who now runs his own carpentry business from Llanfaelog on Ynys Môn, explained: “When I heard what Rhiannon’s theme was for the Chair, I was excited.

“Fishing is one of my main hobbies, and I also set up the Cefni Conservation Group a few years ago to improve the condition of our island’s rivers, so I was very enthusiastic when I heard ‘from the rivers to the sea’!”

As well as fishing, Siôn is passionate about creating sustainable designs that are built to last. “I was determined to find good-quality, sustainable wood locally, and after a lot of searching I found an ash tree milled in Cwm Cynfal near Blaenau Ffestiniog and I knew it would be perfect for the chair.”

The chair’s joints are exposed as a stylistic feature but also to ensure the chair can be repaired in future if needed, and a piece of the past has made its way into this year’s chair too.

“There’s some very interesting local history linked to the chair’s joints,” explains Siôn. “A group of local volunteers from Rhosneigr recently carried an old RNLI lifeboat back to the village to save it from being burned, a boat called Thomas Lingham the 4th. It left the village in 1924, and they say it could have been in action during the D-Day landings on the Normandy beaches.

“One of the crew brought me a piece of the boat’s wood to see if I would be interested in renovating it, and this is the wood that I’ve used to create the chair’s wedges. So, a small part of the amazing story of Rhosneigr’s lifeboat now lives on in the chair too.”

Crown

Jeweller Myfanwy Jones, originally from Llanfairpwll, is behind Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn 2026’s Crown, sponsored by Eiddo Cyf.

After completing a degree in Jewellery Design at Central Saint Martin in London, Myfanwy lived and worked in the capital for fifteen years, before returning to Ynys Môn in 2022.

Myfanwy creates jewellery using a specialist wax carving technique, and has created pieces for film and tv, as well as working on fine jewellery commission over the last few years.

She said: “It’s lovely being back home, and what an amazing opportunity to create the crown for the Eisteddfod this year – I’ve never designed a crown before!

“Before I started designing the crown I put a poll up on Instagram to ask people what came to their minds when they thought about Ynys Môn, and the most popular answer by far was beaches.

“Then I went off to research the island’s beaches, as well as the Celtic symbols used across the island, and the final crown embodies both themes.”

This year’s crown is made of brass, and includes two opal stones, as well as small jade stones, with soft green velvet on the inside: all echoing the colours of Ynys Môn’s beaches.

“I’m excited to see what people think of the crown, and to attend the Eisteddfod too,” added Myfanwy. “I recently came across medals I won at the Urdd singing with the choir when I was at school! It will be great to go to the Maes in my local area, and to see who takes home the crown.”

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru said: “Ynys Môn is ingrained into the Chair and the Crown of the Urdd this year; their connection to the island can be seen and felt in every little detail, from the designs and materials to the stories and history that live within these beautiful objects.

“We can’t wait for the Eisteddfod in the hope that we will see two winners take home this year’s Chair and Crown.

“We would like to thank the talented artists, committees and sponsors for their tireless work and generous support.”

Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn 2026 will be held at the Anglesey Show Ground, between Saturday 23 May and Friday 29 May.

The Chairing ceremony will be held on the Thursday and sponsored by the Ivor and Aeres Evans Trust. The Crowning ceremony will be held on the Friday thanks to sponsors, James Pantyfedwen Foundation.