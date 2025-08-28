RNLI issues warning as youngsters enter rough sea near Port Talbot

The RNLI has issued a safety warning after multiple young people were seen entering dangerous sea conditions in Port Talbot.

Volunteers for the rescue charity say they witnessed three young girls and two teenage boys in rough sea conditions outside of operational lifeguard hours.

This week Wales’ coastline has seen high spring tides combined with strong swell from Hurricane Erin.

On Tuesday (26 August) evening at around 7pm, Port Talbot RNLI shore crew volunteers were finishing preparing the lifeboat after the evening’s exercise.

With two hours of spring tide still to race in and large surf pounding the beach, the volunteers spotted three young girls enter the water off the slipway near the lifeboat station.

This was the same spot where two days prior, six children had been rescued by Port Talbot Coastguard Rescue Team.

Speaking to the girls about the potential increased risks due to a large high tide around the slipway and strong surf conditions, the girls themselves said they’d noticed currents increasing in strength.

With the tide now reaching the bottom of the slipway, the RNLI volunteers advised them to consider not re-entering the water due to the increasing risk.

At that very moment of safety advice, a large wave piled up the slipway demonstrating the true force of nature.

Thankfully the girls decided not to re-enter and left to await collection by their parents.

While continuing with readying the lifeboat for service, a concerned member of the public drew the attention of the RNLI volunteers.

There were now two teenage boys opposite the big wheel, chest deep in the surf-line and frequently being engulfed by the building surf.

The surf began to reach the rock armour and bounce back hitting the teenagers simultaneously from the front and back.

With the RNLI shore crew volunteers watching as safety cover, the first informant went to the nearby HM Coastguard station and reported their concerns to the team, who were at their station completing training.

Ceri Jeffreys, RNLI Shore Crew Member who was on scene, said: “As we were witnessing the potential unfolding of an incident, we began risk assessing and planning how we would relaunch in the testing sea conditions and complete a snatch and grab rescue between the building surf.

“While this was ongoing our colleagues from Port Talbot Coastguard Rescue Team were kitting up and deploying the short distance to where the boys were.

“Meanwhile the first informant had already returned to the location of the boys and again attempted to persuade them to return to the safety of the promenade steps.”

The boys realised the severity of the conditions and potential risk and managed to exit the water themselves.

The Coastguard team now on scene, were then able to provide some important safety advice.

Ceri added: “Fortunately both incidents ended without anyone getting into serious trouble.

“But luckily on both occasions there was outside intervention that made the young people aware of the danger they were putting themselves in.”

Clive Morris, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Port Talbot RNLI said: “We want people to come to the beach and enjoy the water safely. That’s why we always recommend coming to a lifeguarded beach between the operational hours of 10am to 6pm.

“You should always swim between the red and yellow flags as this is the safest area of the beach for swimming. Check the weather and tide times and speak to the lifeguards if you’re not sure about anything – they are happy to help.

“It cannot be emphasised enough the risks of swimming off any Aberavon Beach slipways during strong surf and larger spring tides. The undertow and rip currents can be very strong and with the angle of the slipways, you can find yourself in very deep water in an instant.

“Both groups of young people were thankful for the safety interventions and advice. Young children should never be unsupervised at the coast and it’s important that teenagers and young adults are aware of the risks involved, so they can keep themselves safe.

“If you get into trouble in the water remember Float to Live and if you see anyone in difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

RNLI lifeguards are patrolling on Aberavon Beach from 10am-6pm.

They are also operational on over 240 beaches across the UK and Channel Islands.

You can find your nearest lifeguarded beach at: Find Your Nearest RNLI Lifeguarded Beaches.

