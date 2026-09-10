RNLI rescue three people from sea after swimming towards drifting boat

Nation.Cymru staff

Three lives saved as Moelfre RNLI launch to people struggling off Benllech Beach.

Moelfre RNLI volunteer crew launched their all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Edward and Barbara Prigmore on Sunday 6 September following reports of three people struggling in the water off Benllech Beach.

Moelfre RNLI’s volunteer crew launched their all-weather lifeboat in rough sea conditions and a strong offshore wind after being paged to reports of three people in difficulty off Benllech Beach. Underway within minutes of the call, the lifeboat and an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter quickly arrived on scene and began an immediate search for the casualties.

The helicopter located and safely recovered one person further out to sea and Moelfre ALB launched its daughter boat and quickly located and rescued the other two persons. All three people were subsequently safely transferred to awaiting Coastguard personnel on Benllech Beach.

Moelfre RNLI Coxswain, Mike Hughes–Roberts, said: “The individuals were trying to swim out to a boat that had slipped its anchor in rough seas with a strong offshore wind.

“Conditions can change so quickly, and it is vitally important to stay vigilant when dealing with the sea. It can be so dangerous and unforgiving if not shown the respect it deserves.

“Always check the weather conditions and consider your capabilities. If in doubt – it is better to stay out of the water. Have a means of contact such as a mobile phone, if you get into trouble or see anyone else in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

“If you do get into trouble in the water, Float to Live. Tilt your head back with your ears submerged, try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat, don’t worry if your legs sink – as we all float differently. Once you’ve gained control of your breathing, call for help or swim to safety if you can.”

The autumn and winter months tend to bring harsher conditions that can pose greater risk to those visiting the beach. Bigger waves and stronger winds increase the likelihood and strength of rip currents.

Should you find yourself stuck in a rip current:

· Don’t try to swim against it or you’ll get exhausted

· If you can stand, wade don’t swim

· If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore

· Always raise your hand and shout for help

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